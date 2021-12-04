A McCreary County man wanted locally on outstanding warrants has also been charged with drug possession.
James L. Perry, 62, of Parkers Lake, was arrested Sunday on first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, methamphetamine) as well as outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear and Failure to Pay Fines in regard to 2019-20 traffic charges -- one of which was from Pulaski District Court.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Perry and two other individuals were traveling in a 2008 Chevy Silverado that Deputy Tan Hudson pulled over on Ky. 90 in Bronston around 11:13 p.m. Sunday night.
During a search of the truck, the occupants were standing at its tailgate. When the search was over and Dep. Hudson had gone back to the individuals, he noticed a white substance and plastic baggie that looked like it had been stomped where Perry was standing. According to the sheriff's release, Perry looked down as a plastic baggie fell out of the bottom of his blue jeans. Dep. Hudson collected the suspected illegal substances from the ground -- approximately 33 grams (just over an ounce) of suspected methamphetamine.
At that point, Perry was arrested. Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress, who was on the scene to assist, ran his dash camera back to review the traffic stop. According to the sheriff's release, the video appeared to show Perry attempting to conceal the drugs.
The contraband will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime lab where the drug and exact weight will be determined. No illegal drugs were found on either of the other two occupants of the vehicle.
Assisting Dep. Hudson and Trp. Childress at the scene was Dep. Nick Barber. Dep. Hudson is leading the continuing investigation.
Court records indicate that Perry was arraigned and released Monday on a $2,500 unsecured bond. In regard to the traffic charge, Perry was fined $1,000 for Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
Sheriff Speck asks the community if you have any information about any criminal activity to call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave a tip on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php or call the tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.