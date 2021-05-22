A McCreary County man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for abusing a vulnerable adult.
Daniel L. Wright II, 39, of Stearns, had been set to stand trial in Pulaski Circuit Court had initially been scheduled to stand trial earlier this month before pleading guilty in April to wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
The Pulaski Grand Jury had originally indicted Wright in November 2019 for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult.
In May 2019, while working at a residential facility that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Wright repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult. Following the incident, he tried to convince other staff to help him conceal the abuse.
The case was prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit.
"Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable," Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated. "I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Eric Long, prosecutors Díanna Y. L. Miller and Michael Brophy, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for their work in this case."
In accordance with the plea agreement as approved by Circuit Judge John G. Prather Jr., Wright will be placed on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry, which is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/Medicaidfraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.