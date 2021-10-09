Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in McCreary County.
The McCreary County Sheriff's Office was first dispatched to the incident, which occurred around 8:43 p.m. on Claude Bryant Road. Deputies were advised of an altercation between Phillip T. Dobbs, 28, and Darrell E. Threet, 33, both of Whitley City.
During the investigation, according to KSP Post 11 in London, it was determined Threet shot Dobbs while they were fighting. Dobbs was taken by McCreary County EMS to Lake Cumberland Hospital here in Somerset then airlifted to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he was in stable condition as of Friday evening.
No charges have yet been filed. The investigation is continuing under the leadership of KSP Post 11 Detective Eric Moore and will be presented to the McCreary County Grand Jury.
Det. Moore was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, McCreary County Sheriff's Office, McCreary County EMS, and Air Evac.
