Meade receives children's champion award

State House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford, was recently awarded the "Champion for Children Award" from the "Children's Alliance", a state association of 37 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services to Kentucky's most vulnerable children and families. Rep. Meade received the award for his leadership during the 2021 Legislative Session where he successfully passed legislation to clarify and expand the rights of foster parents, as well as the benefits available to relative and fictive kin caregivers. Additionally, he was instrumental in securing $20 million in one-time funding to significantly expand family prevention and preservation services to keep Kentucky families together, safe and supported within their own communities.
Rep. Meade sponsored House Bill 492, which clarifies the custodial, permanency and service options available to relative or fictive kin caregivers and expands and clarifies foster parent rights in court proceedings. HB 492 was passed and signed into law on April 5, 2021. Rep. Meade was key in securing critical funds that will allow thousands of Kentucky children to remain safely with their families and avoid the trauma of removal and separation from their family and community that placement in foster care often causes. Throughout the 2021 Legislative Session, he worked diligently to secure the allocation of $20 million to expand family prevention and preservation services. Rep. Meade's efforts will also enable the state to draw down federal funding in future years to continue these vital family safety services, which should ultimately result in a cost savings to the state, by diverting children from more costly foster care services.
Rep. Meade, who represents Kentucky's 80th District, which includes Lincoln and part of Pulaski county was honored with the award on May 26, 2021, at the Children's Alliance annual membership meeting by Children's Alliance President, Michelle Sanborn.
"It is a great honor to present the "Champion for Children Award" to Rep. Meade, who is so deserving of this award. He has truly been a champion and advocate for Kentucky's children and families, where he has focused many of his efforts on key legislation to improve and reform Kentucky's child welfare system, which is long overdue," said Ms. Sanborn. "His efforts on behalf of Kentucky's foster and adoptive children and Kentucky's families will have a far-reaching effect on our future generations."
"I'm completely humbled by this award, particularly because the organizations that make up the Children's Alliance are the heart and soul of the movement to improve the lives of Kentucky's most vulnerable children," commented Speaker Pro Tem Meade. "I appreciate their work, and also our partnership as we work side by side to craft laws that provide real solutions."
The Children's Alliance, Kentucky's voice for at-risk children and families, has existed for 60 years and is comprised of private, child and family services agencies throughout Kentucky, which serve at-risk, abused, neglected and abandoned children and their families. In 2019, providers of family prevention and preservation services successfully kept children at risk of out-of-home placement in their homes and with their families 96% of the time. The families receiving these services also demonstrated improved parental skills and greater capacity to provide for their children's needs. Family prevention and preservation services are also a huge cost savings. Currently, Kentucky spends about $50,000 per child on out-of-home care expenses, whereas family prevention and preservation services only cost about $6,000 per child. There are more than 9,000 children in foster care on any given day in Kentucky. More than half of those children are cared for by private agencies that provide behavioral and mental health treatment services.
