For the second time in as many years, Memorial Education Center has made history at the state level.
Back in December 2016, Memorial was the first public preschool in the state to be certified as a five-star facility in the Kentucky All STARS system. More recently, the local preschool was honored as the Kentucky Governor's Office of Early Childhood Site of the Year for 2019. Since the awards (also including teachers) are new, Memorial is the first-ever recipient of that honor.
Presenting at this month's meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education, Principal Amy Smith said the award shows the public that Memorial believes in its students and staff. She also noted that the honor came not just with a trophy but supplies for the school, sponsored by Lakeshore Learning.
Memorial Education Center is an early-childhood facility, funded based on enrollment as well as grants, which offers services to children between the ages of six weeks to five years old. With more than 40 staff members, the school can have more than 300 students on any given day -- engaging in activities geared toward helping them prepare for school. For babies not old enough for preschool, socialization is the key aim.
"We provide that foundation for them through play and teacher-directed activities," Smith said. "Preschool provides a structure for them that they engage in."
Memorial has the only Parents As Teachers program in the state. It was established more than 20 years ago and now consists of monthly workshops open to parents throughout the county with children up to five years old.
Smith noted that the school was awarded a $45,000 family engagement grant in June to help raise public awareness for the importance of early childhood education with the help of community partners such as libraries and child care centers. These facilities will be trained on doing screeners or assessments for small children.
"We've got six months to complete it once we receive the funding," Smith said.
In closing the presentation, Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson praised Smith for her model leadership, from scrubbing floors on weekends to her drive for securing grants. "Amy is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.