Dozens of mourners, both human and canine, turned out Sunday afternoon to remember a beloved member of the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team.
Maka, K9 partner of SRT Assistant Chief Steve Woods, passed away January 17 after a brief illness. Her memorial service was held at K911-KY, the facility where she helped Woods train countless other dogs.
"I appreciate everyone coming today to honor Maka," SRT Chief Doug Baker said. "…In my three decades of emergency service, I've seen many dogs and handlers work on missions. A lot of K9s are good in one type of thing but not trained in others. Maka was one of the one in a thousand that could do it all."
Chief Baker said she was in her element whether she was sniffing for drugs, assessing a package for possible explosives or searching for a missing person. She was as much a member of SRT, he added, as anyone on the team and will be greatly missed.
"They worked seamlessly as one," the chief continued of the partnership between Woods and Maka. "Sometimes I would think they could actually read each other's minds."
In closing, Chief Baker read a poem called "The Working Dog." The ceremony also included an End of Watch call from the Pulaski County 911 Center and a presentation of the American flag to Maka's humans.
Woods closed out the ceremony by thanking those in attendance, noting how many lives Maka touched. "She's watched over all of us…," he said. "Everybody's dog is the same way; they're our family; they're not just pets."
