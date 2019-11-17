The Parents as Teachers program at Memorial Education Center has been named a Blue Ribbon program by its national headquarters, meaning it is recognized as being an exemplary program affiliate, "delivering high-quality services to children and families," according to the Parents as Teachers website.
Affiliates must complete the Quality Endorsement and Improvement Process in their fourth year of becoming part of the program, and again every five years thereafter.
Memorial is an early education facility which is part of the Pulaski County School System. It accepts any child from ages birth to 5 years old, including special needs students.
One of Memorial's parent educators, Carrie Altmaier said the program had to meet all 18 essential requirement and at least 75 out of 100 quality standards to be named a Blue Ribbon affiliate. "We met 92 percent," she said.
Another of the parent educators, Donnel Rainwater, said of the designation, "It's exciting. Carrie has worked very, very hard."
The Parents as Teachers program means that educators work with parents to help them both interact with their children's personal development and learn skills to aid the whole family.
Altmaier said the Blue Ribbon designation means "it can assure parents that the program that they've got their children involved in is completely research-based, that everything we provide to them are things that they can trust."
The program includes both in-school sessions and home visits. During in-school sessions, parents join their child during a play session where they can see how they learn and develop through activities.
"The idea is for the parent to have time with their child," Altmaier said. "We want them to understand that if they're building with blocks, they're not just having fun building with blocks. They're actually learning problem solving skills. They're learning spacial relation. They're learning hand-eye coordination, and the parent is the teacher at that point. We want to empower that parent to understand that when they play these children are actually learning."
The parents also typically hear from a speaker during in-school sessions, with those speakers covering a range of topics from nutrition to health-related concerns to fire safety.
The program also includes in-home visits, where parent educators talk about parent-child interaction, point parents toward community resources if needed (such as help with food insecurity), and set goals for the parents. Those goals can be education based - one family is looking at earning a masters degree - or can focus on immediate goals such as smoking cessation.
As Rainwater pointed out, it is a program focused on helping parents no matter where they fall on the socio-economic spectrum.
In addition, the program is focused on making sure children are either hitting development milestones or, if not, determining if they need further evaluation on how to meet those milestones.
Altmaier said, "We have to make sure children are immunized, that they have vision and hearing screenings, and they have regular health checkups."
And they also make sure the children have fun. On Friday's session, for example, students were tasked with turkey-related projects in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Meanwhile, the parents learned about the importance of establishing traditions. Altmaier said, "Research tells us that when a child grows up in a home that has certain traditions like birthday celebrations, or holiday celebrations, that it helps them to feel a part of the family and it helps the family unit to be a little stronger."
The parents within the program seem to appreciate it. On Thursday, as Kaitlyn Bolin watched her son, Peyton, interacting with other children, she said that she always enjoys coming to the sessions, and she always learns from them.
"I've been to every program. I've only missed one," she said.
