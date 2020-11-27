Mill Springs Battlefield awarded $425,000 to help purchase property

Mill Springs Battlefield is one of three national parks located in Kentucky to receive federal funding to help with improvements.
Mill Springs will receive $425,000 to help purchase a property which will aid in preserving part of the Civil War battlefield. The money is provided through the Great American Outdoors Act.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the property being sought is located between the Mill Springs Battlefield Road and the western banks of the Cumberland River.
The property contains an original Confederate trench line, the site of Brig. Gen. Felix Zollicoffer's headquarters, a two-gun cannon battery position, and the Confederate Cemetery. Indentations in the ground remain from hundreds of Confederate cabins.
“Its importance was recognized by both sides during the war, and acquisition of this parcel will preserve this historically significant area,” according to the report.
Mill Springs Battlefield, located in and around Nancy, was named as the 421st park in the National Park Service in an official signing held in September.
In October, Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell unveiled a marker designating the battlefield as a National Monument.
Along with Mill Springs, two other Kentucky parks received funding. Mammoth Cave National park was part of a list of deferred maintenance projects. The park will replace the roof of the Mammoth Cave Hotel to repair it and improve the looks of the building. The flat roof will be replaced with a pitched roof that will help eliminate moisture issues.
The Big South Fork National River and Recreational Area will receive $1.037 million to purchase property outside of the existing park that is “threatened” due to development.
According to the park’s application, “The acquisition of these tracts would, by and large, provide complete protection to this section of the park, as mandated by Congress. The current owners have been approached by individuals who want to develop the properties. These tracts connect to larger segments of protected property, thus providing critical corridors for wildlife migration, refuge for endangered or threatened species, and a necessary first step to expanding recreational access through the development of key trails and trail heads for hiking and horseback riding within the park.”
