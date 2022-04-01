Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument seeks volunteers for Park Day 2022

On Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument is participating in the American Battlefield Trust's annual, volunteer cleanup event, Park Day.
Members of the local community are invited to help with the cleanup of Zollicoffer Park located off Ky. 235 in Nancy. Volunteers will rake; collect leaves and sticks; pick up trash; restack a snake fence on site; and clean signs.
To kick off the event, a park ranger will present a short program on the history of the Battle of Mill Springs.
Volunteers interested in participating in Park Day must pre-register. Please reach out to the park's Community Volunteer Ambassador Mara Woollard at mara_woollard@partner.nps.gov, or call the park between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 606-636-4045.
Before this site was part of the National Park Service, the Mill Springs Battlefield Association participated in this annual event for many years -- nurturing a passion for cultural and historic resources. As stewards of this legacy, NPS is eager to keep this tradition intact.
"We are thrilled to be able to continue being part of this event to care for the park" stated Superintendent Dawn Davis. "Community volunteer activities are a great way to connect people to historic sites like Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument."
The American Battlefield Trust is a national nonprofit land preservation organization devoted to the protection of America's hallowed battlegrounds. To date, the Trust has preserved over 54,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.
One of the newest parks in the National Park System, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument is free and open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mill Springs Battlefield was the first major United States victory in the Western Theater of the Civil War -- breaking the Confederate defensive line across Kentucky, capturing the attention of national press, and providing a much-needed morale boost for those supporting the United States.
For more information on events and programs, please visit the park's website at www.nps.gov/misp, Facebook at www.facebook.com/MillSpringsBattlefieldNPS, or call 606-636-4045. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #ParkDay2022 and #FindYourPark.
