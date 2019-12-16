Even on the coldest, dreariest day, the light from the heart of freedom shines through.
Mill Springs National Cemetery held its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, sponsored by the Somerset Noon Rotary Club.
And despite the cold, rainy weather, Rotary spokesperson Megan Damron said she was pleased with the number of people who attended.
"It never ceases to amaze me the people who come out and support this event. It's a really touching ceremony," she said.
Around 200 wreaths were placed on tombstones around the cemetery this year, she said.
"That's awesome. Obviously our goal is to put a wreath on every headstone out here. That's over 4,000, so that's a lofty goal, but each year it keeps getting bigger and bigger, which is encouraging," she said.
As part of the official ceremony, a wreath was placed on the grave of Congressional Medal of Honor winner Sgt. Brent Woods, a Buffalo Soldier who, in August of 1881, saved the lives of many of his comrades after his unit was attacked by Apaches in a New Mexico canyon.
Representatives of the armed forces placed wreaths in honor of those in the United State Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines, as well as placing a wreath in honor of all Prisoners of War.
Michael Lodico of the Patriot Guard Riders spoke to the crowd on the importance of honoring the men and women whose graves make up the cemetery.
"The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear," Lodico said.
Later, he added: "The United States of America was founded of the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you. We shall remember."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.