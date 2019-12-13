Mill Springs, Noon Rotary Club to honor the fallen at Saturday 'Wreaths Across America' ceremony

Remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching children the value of freedom. These are the goals of Wreaths Across American, and this Saturday Mill Springs National Cemetery will join hundreds of others across the U.S. - and even outside its borders - to celebrate these goals.
Mill Springs will be hosting a ceremony at noon on Saturday which is free and open to the public.
It is sponsored by the Somerset Noon Rotary Club.
Rotary representative Megan Damron said the ceremony will include a small presentation and a 21-gun salute.
The public also is invited to a reception with refreshments which will take place before the ceremony. That will be held at 11 a.m. at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum, adjacent to the national cemetery.
Placement of the wreaths will start around 10:30 a.m., she said.
As of Wednesday, Damron said around 164 wreaths have been purchased through the Mill Springs' Wreaths Across America website. That can be found by going to wreathsacrossamerica.org and searching for Mill Springs. Sponsorships are still available.
The goal is to lay a wreath on every grave in the cemetery, which Damron admitted was a "lofty goal," seeing as there are more than 4,000 military personnel buried there.
Other wreaths have been purchased by individuals who may chose to add them to a specific grave at the cemetery, Damron said, while the Rotary Club has purchased 15 to 20 wreaths.
Damron called the ceremony and the sight of all the wreaths decorating the tombstones very moving.
"It is my honor to participate in Wreaths Across America each year as it gives us an opportunity to remember our fallen heroes and honor those who serve and place themselves in harm's way to protect our freedom," she said.
Mill Springs National Cemetery is located on West Ky. 80 in Nancy.
The laying of the wreaths will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Refreshments will be served at 11 a.m. at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum (adjacent to the national cemetery).
The ceremony begins at noon at the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
