One of the year's most anticipated events in Kentucky, the MISS KENTUCKY USA ® & MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® 2020 Competition will take place January 31 - February 1, 2020 in the chosen host city of Somerset. The announcement made by Melissa Pitchford, President of Proctor Productions and Executive State Director with the Miss Universe Organization.
"We are overwhelmed by the response and caliber of all of the women who applied to compete in this year's competition," Pitchford said. "The MISS KENTUCKY USA ® & MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® Competition offers women in the state of Kentucky a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance their personal, professional and educational goals. There is no better opportunity for ambitious young women out there today. MISS KENTUCKY USA 2020 will represent Kentucky on the live MISS USA ® telecast on FOX with a chance to win the title of MISS USA ® 2020, while MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® will be vying for $15,000 in cash and scholarships at the national MISS TEEN USA ® Competition."
MISS USA ® 2020 will go on to represent USA at the MISS UNIVERSE ® 2020 Competition. MISS UNIVERSE ® is distributed in more than 190 countries worldwide and is seen by more than half a billion people annually.
Both titleholders will also receive full talent representation by the Midwest's leading modeling and talent agency, NV Models & Talent, plus a host of other prizes.
The Miss Universe Organization is an international brand that advances and supports opportunities for women. The MISS UNIVERSE ® , MISS USA ® , and MISS TEEN USA ® pageants provide a global platform for more than 10,000 women annually through dedicated partnerships with charities, sponsors, brands, franchisees and television networks around the world. Additionally, the organization raises millions of dollars for charities annually, including nearly $4 million in 2019 alone.
The Spirit of Southern Kentucky, Somerset will welcome nearly 100 outstanding young women representing every corner and every major city in the bluegrass state as they compete at The Center for Rural Development for this year's event. Plans for the competition are in its final stages.
This is the first year that the MISS KENTUCKY USA ® & MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® Competition will be produced by Proctor Productions, the current producers of the MISS MICHIGAN USA ® and MISS MICHIGAN TEEN USA ® and the MISS OHIO USA ® and MISS OHIO TEEN USA ® Competition. "We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the young women of Kentucky, helping them expand their professional goals, providing resources for career growth and building platforms dedicated to supporting a variety of personal causes," Pitchford said.
The Preliminary Show to select the semifinalists will take place Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. live at The Center for Rural Development.
The Final Show will feature Louisville's own Jordan Weiter, MISS KENTUCKY USA ® 2019, and Emma Johns, MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® 2019. Jordan and Emma represented their state at the national MISS USA USA ® and MISS TEEN USA USA ® competitions in May, held in Reno Tahoe. This Final Show, held at The Center for Rural Development on February 1 at 5 p.m., consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimsuit / activewear and interview.
The celebrity selection committee who will select the new MISS KENTUCKY USA ® and MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® include an executive with the Miss Universe Organization, a United States Secret Service Agent, nationally-acclaimed cosmetic dentist, President of Schottenstein Development and a former MISS KENTUCKY USA ® titleholder! Several former titleholders will be traveling to Somerset to celebrate Proctor Productions' first year of producing MISS KENTUCKY USA ® & MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® !
At approximately 7 p.m., two deserving young women will be crowned MISS KENTUCKY USA ® and MISS KENTUCKY TEEN USA ® 2020!
Tickets for all events are still available at misskentuckyusa.com/tickets or by calling The Center for Rural Development Box Office. Those not able to attend in person can also watch the competitions via the live webstream at pageantslive.com/store/usa/proctorusa20.html#liveky.
New this year, the public can get involved in the competition by voting for their favorite contestant to advance to the semifinals as the People's Choice Award winners. Simply visit misskentuckyusa.com/vote to make your selection. Rules and regulations apply, and each vote is $1.00.
Young women, between the ages of 13 - 26, who are interested in applying can visit misskentuckyusa.com and misskentuckyteenusa.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.