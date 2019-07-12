The discovery of a deceased man inside a residence in Nancy is being investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that the man was discovered Monday, but his identity is being withheld pending positive identification through notification of next of kin.
The deceased is believed to be a 62-year-old man who resided at the location. This man was reported missing on July 1 but an initial visit to the property then yielded no results. While deputies didn't attempt to enter the home, they did search the grounds, which were described as "heavily overgrown." The PCSO helicopter was even dispatched to no avail.
Deputies returned to the residence on July 8 and with assistance from the Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Nancy Fire Department, made entry into the home — which had been heavily secured from the inside. The body, believed to have been there for some time, was removed by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office and transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
While the cause of death is still under investigation, authorities say it initially appears to have been from natural causes.
