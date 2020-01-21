MLK Celebration at First Baptist Church remembers King as 'change agent'

"
If we're going to go out and change the world, we've got to do it as one."
That call to unity was part of Rev. Yusef Franklin's message Sunday in front of a sanctuary full of about 200 people at First Baptist Church in Somerset, where the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Celebration was held.
The celebration is part of an annual set of events sponsored by Somerset Community College (SCC) that recognize the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the civil rights leader from the 1950s and '60s who fought against segregation of African-Americans in society and championed equal status for all.
The event has grown in popularity over the years. Elaine Wilson, SCC's Director of Equity and Inclusion, said that early on in this tradition, there were years when only a handful of people would show up. Not so, now. Individuals representing different churches from the region as well as elected political offices show up, and are recognized. For instance, both local District Court judges, Scott Lawless and Katie Slone were present, as was Somerset Mayor Alan Keck with Somerset Police Chief William Hunt and Somerset City Attorney John Adams flanking him.
"It's a wonderful event," said Keck. "It's another example of the community coming together.
"We heard a lot about unity and love and oneness," he added. "I think that we see a lot of that in Somerset."
Wilson noted that more different churches were represented at the event than in any other year.
"Some people have not been here before, so we really appreciate everyone coming out," she told the Commonwealth Journal.
This year's featured speaker was Franklin, the pastor at South Maple Street First Baptist Church in Somerset. A native of Alabama -- who made sure to slip a reference to his home-state Crimson Tide football team into his time up at the podium -- Franklin has been preaching for 13 years, with degrees from Asbury University and Campbellsville University in Kentucky. Franklin is described as being an "avid connoisseur of African-American history," including the civil rights movement of which King was such an integral part.
Franklin said that King, a preacher himself, was a "prophet of God," and was sent by God as a "change agent." He compared that purpose to the one held by Jesus in the New Testament, who also challenged the powers-that-be of the day.
"Justice itself is rooted in the reality of Jesus," said Franklin. ... (God) made us in His image. To do injustice to anyone created in the image of God is to do injustice to the reality of (God)."
In King's era, black individuals still did not enjoy all the legal freedoms and rights of white citizens. King was a "drum major for justice," noted Franklin, who explored the idea that without justice, there can be no peace in a society. Franklin's address put forth that the message shared by King and Christ was unified in their goals, and not everyone -- even those of the Christian faith -- readily accepted King's efforts.
"When the religious community is confronted with the claims of our Christ, there is a strong will within us not to change," said Franklin. "... God wanted change so much that He didn't stay in Heaven (but) He came to Earth and subjected Himself to the things to which we are exposed."
King was shot and killed by James Earl Ray at a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968. Since 1986, a holiday has been held in remembrance of King and his fight for racial and social equality on the third Monday of every January.
The celebration also featured music by director Steve Hall's Unity Choir, made up of volunteer members of the community, and children from the Pulaski Elementary Chorus, directed by Valerie Durham.
The four-day MLK Day celebration period by Somerset Community College kicked off with the Unity Breakfast held at the college. Almost 200 people attended, and representatives from various local civic and educational institutions were present.
"The speaker was great!" said Wilson, referring to Timothy Bernard Forde, Eastern Kentucky University Vice Provost for Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer, who gave the address at the breakfast. "(We got) a lot of positive comments and compliments about his presentation, which was uplifting and encouraging. He got a greater number of people interacting with him than other pervious speakers. He will definitely be asked to return to assist the college with cultural competency training."
Another Unity Breakfast was held Monday morning in Wayne County at the Aspire Center, where Franklin also spoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.