Frigid temperatures prompted an early start to this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day March but the still-burning beacon of his legacy warmed the hearts of those participating.
After several years of marching across the Monticello Street bridge named for the famed civil rights leader, the march's route returned to downtown Somerset -- from the Pulaski County Public Library up Main Street to Davis Chapel AME Church and back.
Following the annual march, South Maple Street First Baptist Church hosted a community celebration featuring several local pastors speaking on the four components of Dr. King's mission.
Bishop Gregory Chaney of Faith Tabernacle spoke about love by referencing Tina Turner's 1984 hit single. He urged people not to forget MLK's message after Monday's celebration.
"There was a woman who sang this song 'What's Love Got with It,'" he said. "But love has everything to do with it because if we don't love one another like we're supposed to love one another, then we ain't going to make it in…God is not going to have hate up there."
Pastor Kelly Roberts of Davis Chapel -- talking about hope -- compared Dr. King's struggle to that of Judah, Moses and Esther and noted the power of words in the face of governments. Despite being told not to have too great ambitions or try to change America too much, King persevered and left a legacy -- not just a history lesson.
"Hope is forged in darkness," he said. "Hope remains when we can't see tomorrow. Hope remains when there are no stars in the sky. Hope remains when everyone has turned their backs on you.…
"Driven on by hope that America can be a better place, that America has yet to live up to her great calling, Dr. King agonized, had to fight fellow preachers, had to fight the system, had to fight broken spirits," Roberts continued.
In presenting equality, Pastor Yusef Franklin of South Maple Baptist spoke about what still needs to happen in today's education system for all Americans to have equal rights and opportunities -- fully realizing Dr. King's dream.
"If the Declaration of Independence was true, then we wouldn't have needed Martin Luther King," he said, referring to well-known unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. "We would not have to fight for something that was already ours.…
"We've got to address the problem," Franklin continued. "If we are going to address the problems that are going on in our society, in our community, then we're going to have to have some uncomfortable sit-downs.…If we embrace equality, then we must truly unite for the common goal."
Finally, Pastor Siebert Taylor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church spoke about non-violence and Dr. King's civil disobedience leading to the famed Letter from Birmingham Jail written on April 16, 1963. Taylor noted that though the non-violent movement for civil rights seemed on the verge of total collapse, King wrote with faith, hope and love while rejecting calls for "patience."
"Injustice must be exposed," Taylor quoted King's comparison of injustice to a boil, "with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured."
The pastor said everyone must stand up in peace, not pride, to fight unjust laws. And not just for one, two or four days but day in and day out.
"If you're going to stand, you've got to stand and stand right. Whenever you saw Dr. King stand, he stood for what was right," he said. "He didn't stand for what was wrong; he didn't stand in violence.…When you saw Dr. King, you saw black and you saw white, working together."
