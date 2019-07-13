Hey, Mombo's! Mombo's Italiano!
Trade the "A' in "Mambo" from the old Dean Martin song for another "O" -- as in, "Ohhh, that's good!" -- and you have Mombo's Italian, another in an ever-growing market on the local dining scene: the food truck.
This one is owned and operated by Ward Crisp, an Ashland, Ky., transplant by way of Dayton, Ohio, who said, "Arrivederci!" to the Buckeye State about 17 years ago and relocated to Somerset.
"I wanted to get my family out of Dayton," he said. "I wanted to get them away from the big city. I thought it would be better for our kids."
Crisp is retired from the field of nursing, but has always had a passion for cooking.
"I was an assistant chef for a few years, in another life," he chuckled. "I always had this thing about wanting to do a food truck or a food trailer."
Somerset presented a niche to be filled: Italian cuisine. There's the fast-casual chain Fazoli's, but other than that, the restaurant landscape is barren of Italian options. And living in Ohio since he was young, a place where there's a large Italian demographic presence, Crisp knew the flavors well.
"I grew up with a bunch of Italian friends, and spent my time with Italian families," he said. "One of my friends' families owned a really good Italian restaurant in Dayton."
Mombo's started serving food in April -- though he'd kept doing some part-time nursing after retiring, Crisp gave it up when the food truck took off -- but the idea has been in the planning stages for the last three or so years, said Crisp, who noted that he and his family "really started working toward it" last summer. He bought a trailer from a company in Georgia and developed a strategy for where to set up.
Mondays and Wednesday, they'll go out by the TTAI plant on Ky. 461, a hub for area workers that's little ways out of town, to provide a convenient lunch option. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they're usually in the parking lot in front of Office Depot and Burke's Outlet along busy South U.S. 27. Fridays are up in the air, but the business has a Facebook group that fans can join to see where the truck will be each day -- Mombo's posts its location on a daily basis, usually the day previous but sometimes a few hours in advance.
When in Somerset along U.S. 27, Mombo's usually offers dinner service too, typically around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"It's been a good location," said Crisp of the parking lot across from Wal-Mart. "People can see us."
It's a small, close-knit operation, with usually just Crisp and his wife in the truck, with his son helping out occasionally. Even though it's a tight space inside the trailer, Crisp said they've got everything you'd want in a kitchen, including steam tables, a stove, and two refrigerators.
Since it is a food truck though, Crisp noted that they don't have "that deep of a menu," but they focus on Italian classics: lasagna, baked ziti, Italian sausage, spaghetti, and manicotti.
They also have different types of calzones, a type of baked, stuffed, and folded pizza-like offering. Fillings include pepperoni, cheese, supreme, and a veggie option. In fact, the calzones are likely the most popular item on the Mombo's menu, noted Crisp.
"It varies," he said. "Some people like them because of the crust."
That crust, like virtually everything else offered at Mombo's is made from scratch. Wife Sheila makes the dough herself, a special recipe, and makes her own sauce as well.
"Everything we do is from scratch; nothing is pre-fab from anybody," said Crisp. "I think the only thing we buy already made is the noodle itself, but the sauce and everything is ours."
Mombo's has been a success for the Crisp family -- he chose the name because of the old song, one he remembered well from his youth.
"I grew up in the '60s and '70s," he said. "My mother was a big fan of the Rat Pack."
And just like Frank, Dino, Sammy, and the rest, Crisp likes having fun and keeping things cool in the heat of the kitchen.
"We love meeting with people and talking to everybody," he said of the food truck life. "Everybody seems to have a great sense of humor."
