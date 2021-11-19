A veteran prosecutor is hoping to ascend to the bench when voters go to the polls next year.
Eddy F. Montgomery filed Wednesday with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office as a candidate for 28th Judicial Circuit, Division II -- representing Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
Montgomery has the distinction of serving the longest tenure in circuit history as Commonwealth's Attorney. He was appointed to the post in August 1998 before winning his first election in 2000. Under his leadership, the office prosecuted more than 12,000 cases before he retired on March 1 of this year. Of those cases, Montgomery estimated a conviction rate of "well over 95 percent."
Shortly thereafter Montgomery was one of three nominees whose names were submitted to Governor Andy Beshear's office for consideration to fill the unexpired term of Div. II Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette, who also retired in mid-March. Montgomery is running against fellow nominee, Somerset City Attorney John Adams, who filed on November 4. The man ultimately selected for the appointment, John G. Prather Jr., has indicated that he doesn't intend to run for the judgeship.
This summer, Montgomery joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office as Executive Director of Special Prosecutions. In announcing his candidacy, Montgomery stated that he stepped down from that position last Friday to focus on his campaign -- adding he feels he can best continue his long career as a public servant as Circuit Judge.
"I got to travel to parts of the state I'd never been to before, working on cases," Montgomery said of his time in Cameron's office. "He has a great staff. I got to meet a lot of great people and really enjoyed working for the General. He does a heck of a job."
A career in law was almost a given for Montgomery. The son of Joseph Allen and Norma Jean Montgomery, his father served as Pulaski County Attorney for two terms in the 1960s.
Montgomery himself is a 1983 graduate of Somerset High School, a 1987 graduate of the University of Kentucky and a 1990 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Law School. He was in ROTC while in law school and went on active duty in the United States Air Force in 1990. During his time in the United States Air Force, Montgomery served as a JAG Officer until he received an Honorable Discharge in 1994 with the rank of Captain. He worked for the Kentucky Retirement Systems before becoming an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in January 1996.
While the majority of his experience is with criminal law, Montgomery had the opportunity to handle civil cases in both the Air Force and during his first stint with the state at KRS -- particularly in regard to labor law and appearing before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
"If I'm elected, I'm looking forward to delving more into civil law," he said. "I think I'd be a quick study on it."
As Commonwealth's Attorney, Montgomery personally prosecuted numerous high-profile trials with his cases having been featured on three nationally televised shows including City Confidential, Snapped: Killer Couples, and Sins and Secrets.
Montgomery taught Criminal Law at Somerset Community College and served on the Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education) Board of Directors for several years. He was actively involved in helping create the 28th Judicial Circuit's Drug Court program as well as a supporter of the SMART (Supervision Motivation Accountability Responsibility and Treatment) program in Circuit Court which offers high intensity probation for high-risk offenders. His office ran a Community Corrections Program for several years which helped low-risk offenders learn skills to find a job and be a productive member of society.
"I have 31 years' experience in the courtroom," Montgomery said. "I want to take all that experience to the Circuit Judge's job. I will be fair, honest and respectful to all parties involved in cases, both civil and criminal."
Montgomery is a father of two grown children. Devin attends pharmacy school and Aidan is in college. His mother and siblings, Joe Allen Montgomery Jr. and Jody Winchester, also make their homes in Somerset.
"I'm excited to get back out and campaign, meet a lot of people in the three counties and see a lot of old friends," Montgomery concluded. "I'm looking forward to it and am ready to go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.