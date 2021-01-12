A Monticello man is facing a murder charge following a fatal crash on Ky. 90 in Clinton County on Saturday evening.
Jesse Wayne Brown, 31, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on charges including Murder, first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Speeding 26 mph or greater; Operating a Motor Vehicle While a Motor Vehicle DUI 1st offense, aggravating circumstance; and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
KSP's Columbia Post received a call Saturday evening from Clinton County 911 Dispatch requesting assistance on a two-vehicle collision that had resulted in a fatality. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jesse Brown was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado westbound on Ky. 90. Brown was reported to be holding a seven-month-old child in his lap when he entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2012 Ford Focus operated by 61-year-old Debra Brown of Albany head on. Debra Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.
Trooper Jason Warinner's citation indicates when arriving on the scene, he was advised that a pickup truck had been driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed westbound, passing cars and running vehicles off the roadway. The driver of the truck, Jesse Brown, had fled the scene with a small child and Warinner located him at Wayne County Hospital's Emergency Room.
Local law enforcement was able to detain Brown, advise him of his Miranda warning, perform SFST and request a sample of his blood, which he consented to.
Jesse Brown had not been injured but the child was treated and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in stable condition.
Jesse Brown was then transported to the scene of the deadly accident, where he was interviewed by Trp. Warinner, after being advised his Miranda warning. Brown reportedly told authorities that he had been out riding around with his seven-month-old son in his arms. He claimed the baby had died, according to the citation, and "Jesus told him if he would hit the oncoming car, the 7 month old would be brought back to life and things would be better."
The citation states Jesse Brown told the trooper he observed the oncoming vehicle, got into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck the passenger car head on. Brown further advised Warinner, according to the citation, he was traveling approximately 90 mph at the time of the collision. After the collision, the citation states Brown took the child and exited his vehicle and began running around the roadway. A passerby stopped to help and Brown allegedly attempted to take the vehicle with her child inside. She was able to get away from him and Brown obtained a ride to take his child to Wayne County Hospital.
Warinner performed SFST on Brown and he failed the HGN, the one-legged stand and the walk and turn. The trooper also requested Brown to estimate a 30-second time frame and stopped him after a minute, 16 seconds. Brown allegedly had eyelid tremors and could not properly follow directions. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Medical Center of Albany for medical clearance, then transported and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.
The accident remains under investigation. Trp. Warinner was assisted at the scene by Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Clinton County EMS, Albany Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner's Office, and Clinton County State Highway Department.
Jesse Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in Clinton District Court on Tuesday.
