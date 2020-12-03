A Wayne County man was arrested at Walmart in Monticello Saturday evening following an incident at his residence on West Ky. 92.
Jimmy Blane Williams, 54, of Monticello, remained jailed early Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Detention Center on charges including assault and strangulation.
An in-person complaint by Amanda West at the Wayne County Sheriff's Department Saturday afternoon stated that Williams had assaulted and choked her. In a written statement, the Monticello woman reported that she and Williams had been fussing over another man and when she arrived at Williams' residence, he attacked her.
West alleged she nearly passed out while being choked by Williams and stated that when she was able to get free, he then started hitting the dog and burning her stuff.
According to the citation, the victim had red marks around her neck and above her right eye. Deputy Derek Dennis' report stated when he and Deputies Jerry Coffey and James Barnett arrived at Williams' residence, they located items being burned behind the house. Williams was not located there, but information led to his apprehension at Walmart.
He was arrested by Dep. Dennis for fourth-degree Assault (domestic violence, minor injury), first-degree Strangulation, second-degree Cruelty to Animals, and third-degree Criminal Mischief.
