A Monticello woman was transported for treatment after the vehicle she was driving flipped in rainy conditions Tuesday afternoon.
According to Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill, the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the US 27-Ky. 1247 cloverleaf when 73-year-old Lois Tucker lost control of her 2005 Ford Explorer as she tried to get onto US 27.
Tucker was traveling on the ramp that connects the northbound lanes of Ky. 1247 to the northbound lanes of US 27. As the SUV was traveling on the exit ramp, the rear tires began to lose traction due to the wet surface and slid off the roadway — overturning onto the driver's side and trapping Tucker. She was extricated from the vehicle by the Burnside Fire Department along with Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
Ms. Tucker was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to receive further treatment for her injuries sustained during the collision. The Burnside Police Department was also assisted at the scene by the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
