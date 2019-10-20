Actual moonlight had not quite yet descended upon the Moonlight Festival in downtown Somerset Saturday. But even as the October dusk lurked near come late afternoon, Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd felt the atmosphere was like magic in the Moonlight.
"We have happy vendors, we have happy visitors, we have happy bands," said Ikerd, a hint of relief apparent in her voice as she sighed deeply before addressing the Commonwealth Journal. Understandably so, as the first-year festival was a major undertaking with more complicated logistics than the city had faced before, as roads were blocked off to set up the stage on the Fountain Square Friday night.
Despite the complications, things largely went off without a hiccup, noted Ikerd at around 5 p.m. Saturday, leaving her with a grin as vast as the moonlit sky.
"I guess the stars have aligned for Somerset," she said. "Everybody's got smiles on their faces."
The fall event combined the concepts of the city's earlier food truck festivals with the autumnal vibe of the Harvest Moon Festival, which disappeared off the local landscape last year. A superior line-up of live music, plenty of food vendors as well as wine and spirits, and art aplenty, with local talent painting bourbon barrels on the sidewalks, made for a festival that had something for everyone.
To warm up the insides on a crisp fall day, Somerset embraced its Kentucky roots by bringing in the bourbon. The Moonlight Festival was presented by Evan Williams Bourbon, and the Bardstown, Ky., brand was set up at the festival to sell its product to the public, one of six brewers and three wineries on hand.
Karla Plott joined the festival to give lessons on the art of mixology, and even at the Evan Williams booth, curious drinkers could get a little education on the two types of bourbon they had available: a single-barrel 86 proof and a basic four-year-old black label.
Nevertheless, Karen Crepps of Karen's Catering, who works often with Evan Williams, said local folks — despite Somerset not even having been "wet" for a full decade yet — are plenty knowledgeable about bourbon already.
"It's great, we love it," she said. "We hope you have us back next year."
The musical entertainment on a large professional stage at the intersection of Main Street and West Mt. Vernon started early, at 11 a.m. with the Rachel Crowe Band. Next was regional favorite Kites, then the Soul Revue Band and the Restless Leg String Band, before closing out with a trio of high-quality headliners — Gangstagrass, which mixes hip-hop with bluegrass; The Steel Wheels, an Americana act out of Virginia; and Taylorsville, Kentucky's own farm-to-stage singer-songwriter J.D. Shelburne.
Gangstagrass was one of the more unique acts of the day — Americana acts are plentiful at local venues, hip-hop not as much. Yet Gangstagrass brought both banjo players in flannel and emcees waxing poetic on the mic. Members of the group hail from the northeast, big cities like Brooklyn, D.C., and Philadelphia, but they're no strangers to the Bluegrass State and felt right at home in small-town Somerset, getting an enthusiastic response from the crowd of hundreds gathered around the Fountain Square.
"This is fabulous, man. This is really, really dope," said vocalist R-Son The Voice of Reason. He noted that they've played in Kentucky cities like Lexington and Louisville, but "we do small towns, huge venues, whatever. As long as we can come here and rock out for the people and they're having a good time, that's all that really matters."
A count of how many people wandered through the festival was hard to measure precisely, being as it was a free even in the middle of town, but there were clearly several hundred people on the streets at any given time throughout the day.
For Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, it's just further fulfillment of his campaign vision to get more people out on the streets of town having a good time, and to "light up" the community.
"Looking around, it's hard not to be excited," said Keck on Saturday afternoon, standing in the midst of the crowd. "People are smiling, eating good food, and enjoying Somerset together, which is really the whole goal of this. ... In a lot of ways, this is a dream come true, where the community is coming together and fellowshipping, and having fun."
