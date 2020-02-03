Moore of SCS wins Congressional Award Silver Medal 

It takes a lot to earn a Congressional Award. Dedication. Ingenuity. Sacrifice of one's time and energy.
Jon Moore of Somerset Christian School had the right stuff.
On Monday, Congressman Hal Rogers of Somerset presented the pretigious Congressional Award Silver Medal to Moore, a senior at Somerset Christian School, during a special student assembly at the private school.
Moore was particularly happy to receive the recognition from Rogers, whom he called "a great leader for this community" in talking with the Commonwealth Journal.
"I know the things that he's been doing, and to see him being able to come down and introduce himself to me, it means a lot," said Moore. "I'm sure it means a lot to the fellow students, and hopefully inspires them to pursue the same goal."
Moore dedicated more than 400 hours to the congressional youth achievement program, open to ages 14-23. To be earn the award, one must set and achieve goals in the four program areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration. Work in each category is logged, and once a certain amount of hours participating is reached, then one is eligible for the medal.
"Jon is an impressive young man with a very bright future. He is a star athlete on the basketball court, with impeccable academic scores, and he has already initiated projects to help others both here at home and overseas," said Rogers. "Students cannot fail in the Congressional Award program. It challenges participants to set clear goals, manage time wisely, seek opportunities to give back to the community and explore new places. Jon actually exceeded his own goals, while maintaining a 4.773 GPA, earning college credit, and scoring his 1,000th point on the basketball court."
To fulfill the requirements of the program, Moore participated in disaster relief clean-up efforts following flooding and hurricanes in Florida, Jamaica and the Gulf Coast for public service. He also assisted archaeologists in Shiloh, West Bank as they recovered artifacts from the Late Bronze and Iron ages.
His passion, however, is his work with Operation UNITE where he has served as a team leader and mentor at Camp UNITE and President of his school’s UNITE Club. With fellow student Josh Stein, Moore is currently organizing a county-wide drug education summit for high school students in Pulaski County through a grant from UK’s Centers for Rural Health to be held at Center for Rural Development on Wednesday, March 25.
For personal development, Moore has gone through the steps of planning and started a business over the last three years, participating in Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton’s Entrepreneurship Challenge and establishing and managing two businesses with his siblings — Safari Shaved Ice in the summers, and recently M-Factor Framing with his cousins Tristan and Braydon Moore.
Politics is another interest, as in 2016, Moore was member of Marco Rubio’s student action team in Florida’s Senatorial race. He later helped found a Young Conservative’s Club at his school when he returned home. For physical fitness, Moore set a goal to increase his basketball shooting percentage by 10 percent, a goal which he exceeded. He plans to play at the next level after he graduates from high school in May.
For expedition, Moore planned a tour of the western National Parks for his family, with activities that would push them out of their comfort zone and allowed them to explore an area of the U.S. that they had previously not visited.
“Pursuing this honor not only allowed me to better myself through academic, physical, and spiritual experiences; but it also allows me to hopefully better the lives of others through community service and similar events," said Moore.
For Moore, winning the award was almost a family tradition; both his sisters won it as well, and inspired him to follow their lead in doing something "greater than themselves," he said.
"I got to involve myself in a lot of great programs," he said. "... I've worked with a lot of great people ... (and there have been) a lot of great experiences I've been able to do through pursuing this."
Balancing his responsibilities as a student, an athlete, and an award candidate was a challenge, but Moore said he had "great people surrounding" him, including "great teammates" who support him on the court.
"I have great parents (Dr. Jonathan and Kim); they keep me organized. I have great teachers; they keep me instructed," said Moore. "I have a great principal (John Hale) who leads me through all these processes — college, sports, and the classroom."
Hale said that it was an honor for the school, as all students participate in some degree of community service, but "people like Jon go above and beyond what's required," he said. He described Moore as "the total package" — intelligent, athletic, and hard-working with a heart for others.
"They're actually doing things out there out of their heart, to help other people, to make the community a better place, to make the world a better place," said the principal. "We're so proud of Jon and the efforts that he's put forward. ... I hope that Jon's recognition here today will inspire other students to do the same thing.
"He has accomplishments for himself, but he's not there to do it for himself, he's there to do it because it serves other people," added Hale.
For more information, visit congressionalaward.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.