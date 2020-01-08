The race for former Circuit Judge David Tapp's seat has grown considerably this week.
Joining Mt. Vernon attorney Jerry J. Cox as candidates for Division I of the 28th Judicial Circuit -- comprised of Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties -- are Somerset attorney A.C. Donahue, Science Hill attorney Teresa Whitaker and retired Family Court Judge Walter F. Maguire.
Donahue, who filed Monday, is the managing attorney of Donahue Law Group. Having offices in Kentucky and Ohio, the law practice focuses primarily on insurance subrogation as well as pro bono work regarding constitutional law with a primary emphasis to protect religious liberties and to advance the rights of homeschool families.
Whitaker, who filed Tuesday, has made a career of defending several high-profile criminal cases. She recently retired as Capital Trials Manager for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy (DPA).
Maguire, who resides in Somerset, also filed Tuesday. He served Pulaski County for more than 22 years as a district judge then six and a half years as a family court judge before retiring from the bench in June 2013. He averaged about 2,700 cases a year.
As a non-partisan race, the top two vote-getters in the May Primary will square off next fall.
Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Dan Venters has been filling in while the circuit waits for Governor Andy Beshear to appoint a replacement for Judge Tapp, who resigned November 15 to join the bench on the United States Court of Federal Claims, until November's General Election.
Once a vacancy officially occurs, attorneys interested in the position must apply to the local Judicial Nomination Commission (JNC) -- comprised of the Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John D. Minton Jr. (serving as chair), two attorneys from the circuit elected by their peers, and four non-attorney citizens living within the circuit's boundaries. Those four are appointed by the governor and represent the two major political parties.
Once the applications are in, the chief justice meets with the JNC to select three nominees, whose names are then forwarded to the governor. Gov. Beshear must appoint a judge from this list within 60 days. Should that not occur, the appointment would then be made by Chief Justice Minton.
However according to Jamie Neal, Public Information Specialist with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, the local JNC had two vacancies as of January 1. Gov. Beshear will first have to appoint two citizen-members before the process can continue.
In the meantime, the filing deadline to actually run for Tapp's unexpired term (through 2022) is January 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.