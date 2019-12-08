It's been nearly 15 years since the disappearance of Beth Holloway's daughter Natalee.
The Birmingham, Alabama teenager was on a graduation trip in Aruba when she was last seen on May 30, 2005. She has never been found.
Still searching for answers, Holloway will be in Somerset this week to share her story in hopes of helping others. Her "Phases of Hope" presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the historic First Baptist Church sanctuary in downtown Somerset. The general public is invited with admission of $15.
By her own account, Holloway lived a quiet life as a speech pathologist before her life changed so dramatically in 2005. In the years since, her message of hope, faith and personal safety to people of all ages has been heard by tens of thousands in high schools, colleges, churches, local and national conventions, law enforcement conferences, and more. Her book "Loving Natalee" became a New York Times bestseller and has been adapted into a Lifetime movie.
"Phases of Hope" delivers a powerful and supportive message as Holloway describes the three distinct phases of hope she went through after Natalee's disappearance.
Women will have the opportunity to hear Holloway again Friday morning when the Somerset Christian Women's Club meets at 11:30 a.m.of also at First Baptist Church of Somerset. Admission is $12, the price of the luncheon. This program will also feature a singing from Dana Speck, one of the organizers responsible for bringing Holloway to town.
"Our mission is to bring women together so that we can support and pray for each other," Speck said of the Christian Women's Club. "We welcome all denominations and meet the second Friday of each month."
Speck, herself a speech pathologist with a young daughter, felt a personal connection to Holloway in addition to being inspired by her journey.
"I can't think of anything more devastating than losing a child," Speck said. "To make peace with that is a miracle in itself. The Christmas season can be so lonely after a loss, and we wanted to do something powerful about helping each other.
"I'm so looking forward to hearing what she has to say," Speck continued. "It's exciting for our community to host someone like Beth."
Tickets for Holloway's either Thursday night's or Friday morning's program may be purchased online at www.fbcsomerset.org.
To learn more about the Somerset Christian Women's Club, call Speck at 606-416-9688, Tina Purcell at 606-219-2944, or Jamie Smith at 606-875-8611.
