MONTICELLO, Ky. -- As proceedings continue in U.S. District Court at London, an opportunity now knocks for NfinityLink Communications of Snowhill, North Carolina to respond to a 'motion to dismiss' recently filed by attorney Drake Staples, of McBrayer PLLC of Lexington.
Staples filed a motion for partial dismissal regarding the City of Monticello and Monticello City Council and also requested Community Telecom Services be entirely dismissed from the complaint. CTS (the local cable system supplying tv, internet and phone service) is owned by Monticello and Wayne County.
The motion by Staples stems from a lawsuit by NfinityLink for a declaratory judgement and injunctive relief after being denied a cable franchise in August by the City Council. The complaint alleges the City denied access to rights of way for NfinityLink in Monticello.
The City says in it's filing, beginning sometime in 2017, CTS engaged NfinityLink as a consultant to assist with broadband internet services.
As the COVID-19 pandemic struck Monticello and Wayne County in March of 2020, businesses and schools shut down and moved from in-person to virtual operations. The number of local residents and businesses using video conferencing and other online tools created havoc on internet capacity, which brought about outages for CTS internet customers.
When the down time occurred, CTS allegedly reached out to NfinityLink, its broadband internet consultant for support. The filings say NfinityLink could not correct the internet issues which reportedly brought about tensions between CTS and NfinityLink. On or about May 28, 2020, this resulted in CTS terminating their consulting arrangement with NfinityLink.
The filings contend that almost immediately after being terminated, NfinityLink allegedly began taking actions aimed at damaging and diminishing the value of CTS business. NfinityLink acknowledged in their lawsuit that they placed two servers and a router in the CTS system.
The filings allege CTS was not aware that the servers and router had been installed and that they allowed NfinityLink remote access to their system. Within hours of being terminated, NfinityLink allegedly used the servers and the router it had secretly placed in the CTS system to remotely access the system and reportedly turn off CTS programs.
The filings further allege that due to NfinityLink's interference with the CTS system, many residential and business customers were without service, cable television was scrambled and basically unusable and telephones on the CTS fiber network were also inoperable.
In times of normalcy, these are all critical services, but the during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the filings indicate the need for services as crucial. The response to NfinityLink's complaint by the defense for a Motion to Dismiss now places the ball back in NfinityLink's court for a response.
