As the name implies, Mud, Mayhem and Fun had no lack of any of those three qualities.
The 4th annual event, also known as the Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge 2019, took place Saturday at the Pulaski County Park.
The course - a 5-kilometer hike through woods, the park and lake water, with a few tubes to slide through and a mud pit to wade thrown in for good measure - got rave reviews from one Danville family.
Chaz Garcia competed in the event, coming in 14th overall. He then returned to the start and did the course again beside his mother, Pauline Dunne.
It was to "make sure she didn't cheat and that she did it all," he said laughing.
"We did it!" Dunne added, saying she felt very accomplished for completing it.
"Wasn't ready for it, but I prepared about two months for it," she said.
Garcia gave thanks to the event's organizers. "We had a great time, they do a great job, and we look forward to doing it again next year."
The race was divided into competition classes and non-competition classes, where anyone who wanted to could tackle the course.
As of Friday, organizer Mark Hamm said registered participants came from 53 cities in 31 Kentucky counties, as well as five other states.
Hamm told the Commonwealth Journal last week the idea came in 2016 after Hamm and Steve Jones (Jones Brothers Implement) first approached county officials about the park hosting an obstacle run geared toward completion rather than time. In addition to those two, the founding group included Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price, Willie Dick (Commercial Printing), Louie Childers (Somerset Community College), Jeff Parmelee (Total Rehab), Jane Jones, Tina Hamm and Sandy Colyer (Phoenix Preferred Care).
Organizers said they wanted to thank Somerset Tourism and Lake Cumberland Tourism for promoting the event.
Proceeds will go toward race registrations and gear for the juvenile Phoenix Racing program and the American Cancer Society. This year, proceeds from the after-party (catered by Bill Hamilton of Main Street Deli) will go toward the Pulaski County Alzheimer's Respite Center.
