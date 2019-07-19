While the Master Musicians Festival may have been around longer, there's another MMF happening this weekend that is really up and coming.
The 4th annual Mud, Mayhem & Fun -- also known as the Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge 2019 -- starts at 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Pulaski County Park. With 644 participants registered as of Wednesday afternoon, organizers are hoping to top 700 come race day.
"I really believe this may be the largest running event in Pulaski County," Mark Hamm (Phoenix Preferred Care) said, adding that those registered hail from 53 cities in 31 Kentucky counties as well as five other states (Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Alabama and Tennessee). "We're very excited to see what happens Saturday."
Hamm is among a group of running enthusiasts that run "Tough Mudder" and "Spartan" races and thought this community would be perfect for hosting such an event.
Hamm and Steve Jones (Jones Brothers Implement) first approached county officials about the park hosting an obstacle run geared toward completion rather than time (there are competitive and non-competitive classes), in March 2016. In addition to those two gentlemen, the founding group included Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price, Willie Dick (Commercial Printing), Louie Childers (Somerset Community College), Jeff Parmelee (Total Rehab), Jane Jones, Tina Hamm and Sandy Colyer (Phoenix Preferred Care).
"It's really a collaborative effort," Hamm said. "We couldn't do it without the county due to our race being more labor intensive than the average 5K. We've also had huge buy-in from the city [Somerset] as well as local businesses."
Organizers also wanted to thank Somerset Tourism and Lake Cumberland Tourism for promoting the event. The first year had approximately 200 participants and it's grown every year from there -- up to 408 last year.
"We've gotten more innovative with the obstacles, and it just took off through word of mouth," Hamm continued. "We have several new obstacles this year and have made the water slide more challenging. We try to thread the needle between challenging and fun while still keeping it safe."
He also noted that most of these type of events are held at ATV parks. "Pulaski County Park is spectacular," he said. "No other event has as attractive a venue as our park."
Participants will be run the 3.14-mile course in waves which start 15 minutes apart. Children are welcome but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamm estimated that probably 100 volunteers will be helping on Saturday -- including local EMS, SRT and American Cancer Society representatives.
But you don't have to be a participant to take part in the fun. Spectators can be shuttled to the boat dock area, the start and finishing point, and still be able to see about 70 percent of course activity. "Certainly the most visually engaging challenges can be seen from there," Hamm said.
Proceeds from the event go toward race registrations and gear for the juvenile Phoenix Racing program and the American Cancer Society. This year, proceeds from the after-party (catered by Bill Hamilton of Main Street Deli) will go toward the Pulaski County Alzheimer's Respite Center.
For more information, visit Pulaski County Park's Facebook page or https://www.adventuresignup.com/Race/KY/Nancy/MUDMAYHEMFUN.
