Mural in the works on side of Chamber of Commerce building 

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is painting the town red ... and blue ... and all the colors, really.
Drivers along East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset recently might have noticed painting being done on the side of the Chamber of Commerce building, at the intersection with Central Avenue. Artist Jordan Justice is painting a mural along the wall, and Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue is excited for the community to see the end result.
"The project itself is something that's been in the works for the better part of a year," he said. "We wanted to be part of the downtown culture the minute we moved to downtown Somerset. We thought a mural would be a lot of fun."
Clue said the project was coordinated with the City of Somerset, and requests for proposals from local artists only were received. A committee of individuals from the city and county ultimately made the decision about which artistic vision to go with after careful consideration.
"Jordan's was the one that ultimately everybody decided on," said Clye.
Justice started Thursday, and Clue hopes for the project to be doen in a couple of weeks.
The mural is expected to be about 85 feet long by 22 feet in height.
He also said that the process is being filmed and by the end, a time-lapse video of the project will be available to see, to demonstrate the scope of the job and the artistic process.
Clue wasn't ready to say what the mural will actually depict — on the contrary, he wants the public to keep an eye on it as the bigger picture slowly unfolds.
"That's the fun of this project for us — we want everybody to see it as it's being painted," said Clue. "It's amazing. You're going to love it.
"It's meant to have a whole lot of pictures of our community," he added. "Everybody will be able to find something in there to identify with."
