Murder case headed to grand jury

The case of a Eubank man accused of murder among other charges will be heard by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
Jesse Ray Roberts, 34, of Old Waynesburg Road, appeared in Pulaski District Court Wednesday afternoon when District Judge Katie Slone determined there was probable cause to send the case on to grand jurors.
Roberts has pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder, first-degree Burglary, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, methamphetamine).
Roberts was taken into custody July 29 on an arrest warrant following a near two-week investigation into the death of 49-year-old David Naylor, also of Eubank, whose body was discovered July 17 at his home, a shed on RD Floyd Road.
According to testimony at the preliminary hearing from Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the investigation began at approximately 4 p.m. on July 17 when Naylor's wife Sharon Naylor, who lives elsewhere, discovered his body after receiving a phone call from another person saying her husband had been shot. A subsequent caller indicated to Mrs. Naylor that he had been struck by a pipe by Roberts.
According to Sgt. Cundiff, preliminary investigation tied the homicide to an attempted robbery call which Dep. Dan Pevley had responded to earlier that morning. At that time, Roberts alleged that Naylor kept showing up at his junkyard just down the road from Naylor's shed. Roberts told investigators that when he took Naylor home, Naylor came out of his shed with a shotgun and threatened to rob Roberts at which point Roberts struck Naylor with a pipe. Roberts' version of events, according to testimony, was initially corroborated by his sister's boyfriend, Ryan Davis.
Sgt. Cundiff testified that investigators were troubled by the story — mainly because no shotgun was found near Naylor's body. Plus video footage secured from a home between Naylor's shed and Roberts' junkyard showed a vehicle — which turned out to be Roberts' truck — making several trips back and forth over some 90 minutes in the early morning hours of July 17.
Davis subsequently changed his story, according to Sgt. Cundiff, telling officers that he was working with Roberts at the junkyard when Roberts became irate over missing items he believed that Naylor had stolen. Roberts is accused of taking a pipe he called his "persuader" with him as he went to Naylor's shed at approximately 4:50 a.m. on July 17. He returned and then went back a second and third time alone before taking Davis with him for a fourth trip — by which time Davis knew that Roberts had struck Naylor and that he was dead.
Sgt. Cundiff testified that Davis told investigators that Roberts backed into weeds, got out and Davis subsequently heard a shot and saw Roberts throw the shotgun into the weeds. They then traveled to the home Davis shares with Roberts' sister, Rachel Hogue, who ultimately called in the robbery report.
From Davis' second statement, according to Sgt. Cundiff, investigators were able to locate the shotgun and a warrant was obtained for Roberts. While being interviewed by the sergeant, Roberts allegedly admitted being mad at Naylor and going over to the shed, first hitting a wall with the pipe. Roberts reportedly told Sgt. Cundiff that he and Naylor then fought over the pipe and when Roberts got it back, he struck Naylor first in the back and then in the head as Naylor turned around.
In addition to Murder, Sgt. Cundiff testified that Roberts was charged with first-degree Burglary because he had gone to Naylor's shed at 4:53 a.m., Naylor was wearing nothing but a T-shirt and there was no indication that Naylor had ever been awake during the incident.
Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham asked the sergeant if he believed Naylor would have invited Roberts in under those circumstances had he been awake. "No," Cundiff responded.
Sgt. Cundiff then testified that Roberts was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence because he fabricated evidence of an attempted robbery by taking the shotgun, which belonged to one of his friends but was kept in a vehicle at the junkyard, to Naylor's property and telling officers the victim had threatened him with it.
While autopsy results are not yet back, Sgt. Cundiff testified that the medical examiner had advised that blunt force trauma to Naylor's head appeared to be the cause of death.
On cross examination, public defender Richard Shufelt questioned Sgt. Cundiff about Naylor being found partially outside the shed door. The sergeant responded that Roberts had said Naylor ran for the door once Roberts got the pipe back during the altercation. He added that the pipe has not been located, though Roberts had apparently offered it to Dep. Pevley when he responded to the robbery call — not realizing a homicide had occurred.
Lanham then called Det. Joey Johnson, who testified that Roberts had been charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance on July 29 because as officers were executing a search warrant, Det. Matt Bryant had located a black case containing 1.9 grams of a crystalline substance which Roberts told them belonged to him and was in fact methamphetamine.
Shufelt didn't cross examine Det. Johnson and stipulated to probable cause on most of Roberts' charges. However, he argued that the prosecution had not met the threshold for probable cause on the Murder charge because, given the testimony, there was no definitive evidence that Roberts intended to kill Naylor.
Lanham countered that Roberts' multiple trips and telling Davis at one point that he had to "finish it" were indicative of his intent.
Judge Slone agreed, although she acknowledged that "It's hard to know where intent begins." However, she said that Naylor took the pipe with him on the first trip and ended up leaving a shotgun at Naylor's in order to justify his use of force on the victim — which took some level of planning.
With probable cause established, Judge Slone then heard arguments regarding Roberts' bail — deciding that he should remain at the Pulaski County Detention Center without bond as the murder charge could be prosecuted as a capital crime.
