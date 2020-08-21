Mustang Alley returns for this weekend's Somernites Cruise

For the Somernites Cruise, August is the month for "Mustang Alley" -- the annual showcase for the popular Ford muscle car.
Sponsored by Alton Blakley Ford, the event is always one of Somernites' biggest of the season. In fact, last year's Mustang showcase broke the attendance record with 1,156 Mustangs and 2,022 vehicles overall.
"We're anticipating a good show this year though not on that scale," Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd said, noting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as a chance for rain. "We'll probably have 800-plus.…We've had a lot of interest in this show."
Floyd added that organizers are taking the same pandemic precautions as last month including hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass shields, and other measures. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, specifically in situations where social distancing isn't possible, and to keep at least six feet away from other people when possible.
"The precautions we took last month worked great," Floyd said. "There was no outbreak tied to the Somernites Cruise event, so we're pleased with that."
This month will also see organizers draw for the Ultimate Door Prize giveaway is a 2004 Mustang convertible. The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and you must be present downtown to win.
"Every car through the gate gets a free ticket," Floyd said. "For every $5 you spend buying merchandise, you get another chance. That way, the spectators have a chance to win too."
The weekend kicks off at 2 p.m. today (Friday) with the Rattlesnake Run from Somerset Mall. The scenic cruise takes in the winding section of rural Ky. 192 and is a favorite for leisure cruisers. It's about a three-hour ride and will end up back at the mall.
Saturday will start with a Fun Run to the London Dragway in Laurel County. Meet at the South Hardee's location on South U.S. 27 for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then head out at 9 a.m. It costs $10 to take unlimited passes down the drag strip, or to just sit and watch.
Of course the Show & Shine gets underway at 1 p.m. in downtown Somerset.
"America has always had a soft spot for the Mustang," Floyd said of August's featured model. "It's been in continuous production since 1965.…It has almost a cult-like following; there are a lot of clubs devoted to the Mustang."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.