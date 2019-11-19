Nancy man arrested after fleeing from PCSO

A Nancy resident is charged with drug, driving and fleeing charges after a Sunday night vehicle chase led to a foot chase, which led to his arrest.
Sean R. Segars, 29, of Old Columbia Road, was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, charged with: Reckless Driving, second-degree Fleeing or Evading (on foot), first degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth), two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Driving on a DUI-Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified) and Buying or Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
According to PCSO, Deputy Marcus Harrison saw a 2000 Toyota Celica traveling on Ky. 914 Sunday around 11:40 p.m. with only one headlight.
When Harrison attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and attempted to elude the deputy. It turned onto Fox Haven Drive where the driver abandoned the still-moving vehicle, with the vehicle going down an embankment with two passengers still inside. Neither of the passengers were reported injured.
Harrison apprehended Segars after a short foot chase.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a baggie containing what is believed to be methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, a loaded syringe and a pill believed to be Suboxone.
Segars failed several field sobriety tests.
Segars was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention without further incident.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
