A western Pulaski County man has been arrested after disappearing for several days with a tractor trailer belonging to a local farm.
Lawrence Irvin Johnson, 55, of Nancy, was arrested by Deputy Brandon Smith and other deputies on Thursday and charged with Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property (Over $10, 000).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Smith began an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of a tractor trailer that belonged to J Anderson Farms in Pulaski County. It was reported to Deputy Smith that the tractor trailer had left Pulaski County en route to Athens, Georgia, to pick up a load of cattle.
Johnson was driving the vehicle but he could not be located.
"Due to the possibility that something could have happened to Mr. Johnson, a missing persons investigation was also opened by Deputy Steven Alexander," Speck said in a news release.
Several hours later, Johnson had not shown up with the livestock or tractor trailer. On Wednesday, the cattle were located in Lebanon, Tenn., at a stockyard -- but no tractor trailer or Johnson.
Deputy Smith continued for several hours trying to locate the tractor trailer through contacts with other agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee. Later on Wednesday, the Kentucky State Police located the tractor trailer at the WalMart in Columbia, Kentucky. Johnson was also located and arrested by the KSP for Driving under the Influence. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail, but later released.
On Thursday, Deputy Brandon Smith signed a complaint to obtain a warrant on Johnson for Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property (Over $10, 000). This warrant was granted and Smith made the arrest.
Johnson is currently at the Pulaski County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond.
