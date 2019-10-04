Nancy man indicted on federal child porn charges

A man from Nancy has been formally indicted on federal charges of Production of Child Pornography and Receipt of Child Pornography.
Rex A. Doane was indicted on September 25 in U.S. District Court in London.
The U.S. also issued an arrest warrant for Doane.
Doane was originally arrested in June by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in connection with the incident. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center before being released on bond.
The case was originally handled in Pulaski County District Court, but the Receipt of Child Pornography charge appears to have bumped it up to federal court.
The indictment indicates that Doane reportedly received a photo transported over state lines or from outside the country.
On count one of the indictment, Doane is accused of coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct "knowing and having reason to know that such visual depictions would be transported" outside the state or outside the country.
If convicted, Doane is facing between 15 and 30 years in prison for the first count and between five and 20 years for the second, as well as a fine up to $250,000 for each count.
No court date has been assigned to the case as of Thursday.
