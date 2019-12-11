Nancy man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

A man from Nancy has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Production of Child Pornography.
Rex Allen Doane, 35, from Nancy submitted a plea agreement Monday, admitting to knowingly coercing a 15-year-old girl into producing a sexually explicit photograph.
Doane is facing 15 to 30 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, the United States will dismiss a second count, Receipt of Child Pornography.
According to the plea agreement, Doane admits that on May 31 of this year he began a conversation with the victim through Facebook Messenger.
The victim clearly identified herself as being 15, and Doane continued the conversation, asking for an explicit photo from her.
After receiving the requested photo, Doane continued to send the victim sexually explicit messages through social media.
Doane was arrested in June by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in connection with the incident.
An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was begun by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online, exchanging illegal files and meeting for illegal sexual acts.
Doane's formal sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2020.
He is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.
