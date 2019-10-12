Nancy resident pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A Nancy resident indicted on federal charges of producing child pornography has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in London.
Rex A. Doane, 35, appeared in federal court Wednesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram.
A jury trial in front of Judge Robert E. Wier was scheduled for December 11, with an estimated length of 3 days.
Doane was appointed London attorney Eric Edwards to represent him.
After Wednesday hearing, Doane was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Doane is charged with one count of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.
Doane was originally arrested in June by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in connection with the incident. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center before being released on bond.
The case was originally handled in Pulaski County District Court, but the Receipt of Child Pornography charge appears to have bumped it up to federal court.
The indictment indicates that Doane reportedly received a photo transported over state lines or from outside the country.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
