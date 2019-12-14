Nancy's Polston announces bid for Hoover's seat

Local businessman Mark Polston has announced that he is running for State Representative for the 83rd district, which covers part of Pulaski as well as Clinton, Russell and Cumberland counties.
Polston, a Republican, is seeking the seat currently held by the retiring Jeff Hoover.
This isn't Polston's first foray into politics. In 2012, he made a bid for State Senator - a position that ultimately went to Chris Girdler.
Polston said that campaign taught him a few things. Firstly, he now knows how difficult the political process is, and secondly, that "the citizens have a hunger for good government and want a representative with their voice."
He said his reasons for trying for State Representative include the support he has gotten from friends.
"I've received a lot of encouragement from local voters to run for that seat," he said.
In a press release announcing his decision, he went into further detail.
"People are tired of politics as usual. They want someone who understands them and their everyday struggles. I do."
He continued: "We need a voice to speak up for workers and small business owners, I will. Job creation and retention is a big problem facing our area. We have a wealth of resources that make our region a great area for business. Our people are the finest in the world and will work hard for a good employer if given the opportunity. State and local leaders must reach out to businesses and enact policies that encourage manufacturers, service industries and other job creators to locate here."
In fact, Polston seemed to hold no ill will over Girdler's earlier win over him, as Polston had high praise for the organization that Girdler is now the CEO of: The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
He said he was very impressed by the inroads made by the new economic organization and vowed:
"I would work with them closely to bring any new industry into the area."
Another area Polston wants to focus on is education funding - a subject that hits close to home for him because his daughter-in-law in a teacher, he said.
Educational funding "took a huge hit in recent years, and we're starting to see some ill effects of that."
He said that while he has been watching the pension and budget problems from afar, as a representative he plans to look closely at the budget and see if there is a way to secure extra funding for public education.
He extended his concern to include higher education funding, and he said that rising costs of tuition have caused many college students to graduate with a debt that is in some cases higher than that of having bought a house.
"That needs to be addressed," he said.
Polston is the son of Albert and Mildred Polston of Somerset. He grew up in Jabez and Nancy, and graduated from Nancy High School. He earned an Associate's degree from Somerset Community College, a Bachelor's degree from Campbellsville University, and a Law degree from IU-McKinney School of Law. He served as Deputy Attorney General for 10 years and is currently the co-owner of Classic Carpet in Somerset with his wife Lisa. He has two sons, Jonathan, Jordan, a daughter-in-law, Sharon, and a grandson, Cohen.
