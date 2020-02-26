National census set to get underway

The national census is about to begin. April 1 is Census Day, a key reference date for the 2020 Census. Census Day will be celebrated with events across the country.
Staggered mailings will be sent, beginning March 12, to Pulaski countians and people across the nation asking for a counting of heads to determine representation in Congress, and how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads and more.
Ron Shumard, Somerset, partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, said residents will be asked to respond online, by telephone or by mail.
"People are being encouraged to respond online," Shumard said. Residents will be given a code to access the online census questionnaire.
If residents do not respond in about two weeks they will received by mail a paper questionnaire, and there may be postcard contacts, Shumard indicated.
Enumerators will begin door-to-door contacts the first of May to count those who have not responded. The U.S. Census Bureau is in the process of hiring 500,000 census workers nationwide to assist with the census. Between 75 and 100 or more of these employees will work in Pulaski County.
Shumard said the Census Bureau has about 85 percent of the applicants needed to do the door-to-door counting in Pulaski County and several other types of jobs. He said Pulaski countians will be employed to do enumerations in Pulaski County. The pay is $14 an hour.
“The census is the biggest peacetime initiative the federal government takes. It includes everyone in the United States. Shumard said getting an accurate count is “ ... easy, safe, and important to Kentucky." "We need to count everybody. We need to count migrant farm workers. The information is protected by law and cannot be used in any type of deformation or pertaining to their status as a citizen," Shumard said.
If you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020. This includes any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time. If someone is staying in your home on April 1, and has no home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census. Be sure to count roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space in your home. These people are often missed in the census. This means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census be taken every 10 years to count all people, both citizens and noncitizens, living in the United States.
An accurate count of the population is required by law and serves as the basis for fair political representation. It plays a vital role in many areas of public life.
State population counts from the census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives across the 50 states.
State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries to meet the one-person, one-vote rule.
Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools and other public-sector investments. Census data are also vital to businesses as a key source of information about the changing needs of the U.S. population.
Census data are used to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs.
