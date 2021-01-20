National Day of Racial Healing panel looks towards community understanding

As part of this week’s events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Somerset hosted a discussion panel Tuesday to discuss topics related to the National Day of Racial Healing.
Moderated by Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Perkins Townsend, the discussion focused on a wide range of racial topics that concern members of the local community.
“Racial healing is a process,” Townsend said in her opening remarks. “It restores individuals and communities to wholeness, repairs the damage caused by racism and transforms societal structures into ones that affirm the inherent value of all people.”
Townsend started off the discussion asking, “What does White Privilege mean to you?"
Jada Fisher, Quest Counseling LLC co-owner, explained that to her it means seeing white people receive opportunities before people of color.
“I think that’s being able to get a loan before I can. It’s being able to get a house before I can. It’s being able to know about education before I did,” she said.
In contrast, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said White Privilege was about not having to face some of the societal problems that others face.
That’s not to say that white people don’t have struggles or face financial problems. “We recognize that. It just means that we might not have to face some of the things that people of color do inherently,” he said.
Then, what does it mean to be Black in America? Townsend asked. Somerset Community College’s Director of Equity and Inclusion Elaine Wilson said that, in her experience, “Being Black in America means consistently being told and being treated like you’re less than. I have been told that I am less than.”
She went on to say that she understood that some Black people have not had the same job opportunities as white people. “I have been given the opportunity for jobs, and the only jobs that they thought I should have would be in food service or janitorial services. And I requested secretarial work because I was trained to do that, but I would have been required to be in a lesser job just because of my color.”
Nate Fisher, Quest Counseling LLC co-owner, added that being Black meant having other people acting nervous around him or locking doors. “People who may hold their purses closer,” he said.
“Being Black, means that, I think that with all that goes on, I think there’s a natural fear for your life,” he said. “… Just knowing that we’re seen to be different, that we’re seen to be less, and at times that we’re not valued. I think we’re making strides to overcome that.”
Later, the discussion moved on to a topic that has been widely discussed over the last few weeks – that of the University of Kentucky’s basketball team kneeling during the National Anthem.
Townsend reminded the panel of an incident that happened several years earlier, when interviewer Laura Ingraham told professional basketball player LeBron James to “shut up and dribble,” after giving his political views in an interview.
Townsend asked the panel for their views on that phrase, and JaKaye Garth, Thoroughbred Hospitality director of sales began by saying how she understood that many people look at athletes as “just entertainment.”
“But athletes, actors, actresses, artists have always had a voice in our politics and our society,” she said. “… Their communities are facing these injustices, so when you tell someone to just ‘shut up and dribble,’ or you put somebody in a box that they should only be doing one certain thing, that continues the racial divide that we have seen in the history of our country.”
Townsend brought up the fact that those ball players we watch on the court have come from areas where they have seen racial inequality, and once the game is over, they have to go back to their homes.
It was a sentiment that South Maple Street First Baptist Church’s pastor Yusef Franklin said he agreed with, adding that athletes come from all walks of life and many have seen things that others haven’t.
Telling ball players to “shut up and dribble” comes from what Franklin called the audacity of authority. He explained that mindset as, “People think you can tell me what my place is. As long as you stay there, as long as you stay where I tell you to stay, that’s your place, on the basketball court to entertain. … The athletes are only supposed to be workers, not owners, and so, not supposed to be able to have an opinion.”
The video of the full hour-long panel discussion can be found on the City of Somerset’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.