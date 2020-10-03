National Park in Wayne County's own backyard

MONTICELLO, Ky. -- All Wayne County residents have reason to celebrate -- the Brown-Lanier House and West Metcalfe House will now be part of the National Parks System. It's been a long time coming, but efforts by the Mill Springs Battlefield Association, Congressman Harold Rogers and many others have paid off and the best is yet to come for Wayne County as a designation of this magnitude continues to unfold.
Rogers, a Wayne County native, and the National Parks Service, will be hosting a public celebration on Wednesday, October 14th at 11 a.m. at the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitors Center at Nancy.
"The Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument was authorized to include the historic land and iconic facilities in Pulaski and Wayne County," said Danielle Smoot, the Communications Director for Rogers.
"The boundary includes the Visitor Center and Museum, Zollicoffer Park, Timmy's Branch, the Beech Grove Fortified Encampment, the Mill Springs Crossing Fortified Ferry Landing and Mill Site, the West-Metcalfe House, the Brown-Lanier House and the restored grist mill administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," Smoot added. "While the National Park Service does not yet own all of the property within the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, the agency has been authorized to acquire all of the land within the designated boundary, including the tracts in Wayne County."
State Rep. Ken Upchurch said he attended a re-enactment of the Battle of Mill Springs earlier this year.
"To know that this sacred ground shared by Wayne and Pulaski County is now part of the National Parks Service does my heart good and makes me think back to all of those that were in attendance," Upchurch said. "They came from across the nation to take part in an exercise in history.
"At a time when so many are trying to forget and tear down history, we celebrate the first decisive Union victory at the Battle of Mill Springs by forging ahead as part of the National Parks Service," Upchurch added. "This will bring more tourists than we've ever seen before.
"Years ago when I helped secure $250,000 in the state budget to restore the West-Metcalfe House, I never dreamed we would finally see the day we would have a National Park in our own backyard," the state representative continued.
The driving tour of the landmark includes 10 stops, with two in Wayne County. The ninth stop is Mill Springs and features the Brown-Lanier House and the restored grist mill. The house built in 1830 was the headquarters of three generals during the Mill Springs Battle campaign and a cannon ball hole through the parlor wall has been preserved.
The 10th stop is the West-Metcalfe House on Old Mill Springs Road. It was built in 1799 and was the first brick house in this part of Kentucky. West-Metcalfe House served as Zollicoffer's first headquarters and was also known as the Confederate Hospital.
The October 14th celebration at 11am for Mill Springs Battlefield Monument is open to.the general public. The outdoor event, to safely practice social distancing, will take place at the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitors Center at 9020 West Ky. 80 in Nancy.
