National Weather Service confirms Friday's storm as tornado

The National Weather Service in Jackson released more information this weekend regarding the tornado that touched down Friday in southern Pulaski County.
Though meteorologists Friday evening were willing to confirm the storm was a tornado based off radar data as well as video the agency had received, the agency later classified it as EF 1 in strength — meaning its winds ranged between 86 and 110 miles per hour.
The NWS Survey Team — in conjunction with the Bronston, Burnside and Haynes Knob Fire Departments — confirmed that the tornado touched down at approximately 1:49 p.m. Friday on Hardwick Road in Bronston and traveled in a northeasterly direction just over three miles at a path width of approximately 100 yards before finally lifting just before 2 p.m. near Antioch Bend.
In addition to numerous instances of tree damage, the tornado caused two mobile homes to overturn on Hardwick Road as well as other damage to the Lake Cumberland Speedway and several structures in the Antioch community.
Jackson officials are considering the findings — found at https://www.weather.gov/jkl/ — to be preliminary, pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.
