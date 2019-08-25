Nearly 2,000 cars show up for August 'Super Cruise'

"We're looking for two [thousand]!"
Those were the words of Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd as he excitedly shared the news that this month's "Super Cruise" was the largest ever in the series' 20-year history.
By 5 p.m. Saturday evening, the August Cruise had attracted a total of 1,725 classic vehicles -- 1,101 of them Mustangs, the month's featured model.
And the cars were still rolling in roughly two hours before the Cruise would move the action from downtown Somerset to the US 27 strip, hence Floyd's hope to break 2,000 in attendance.
At the end of the day, the August Cruise came in just short with a final total of 1,975. Having already set a new record, though, organizers were thrilled with this month's event.
"It has been a major day," Mark Hansford, team member and "Voice of the Cruise," said earlier in the day. "You can see the crowds in the street are just massive."
In addition to the auto enthusiasts that frequent the Cruise, held every fourth weekend from April through October, many came this month for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the "Bullitt" Mustang -- the actual car driven by Steve McQueen in the iconic 1968 movie.
"People can actually see the car right up close and in person," Hansford said. "It's a rare opportunity."
According to Hansford, "Bullitt" is new to the car show circuit and will only be making a few more appearances before its auctioned off by the family who's owned the 1968 Ford Mustang GT for the last 45 years.
"It was not formally revealed to the public that he owned the car until some time last year," Hansford said. "Less than two weeks ago, he announced the car would be sold at Mecum Auction in January of next year…They do all the collector cars."
"He" is Sean Kiernan of Tennessee. Kiernan's dad Bob purchased the vehicle in New Jersey back in 1974, through a classified ad in Road & Track magazine. Kiernan's mom and dad even drove it throughout the rest of the decade -- putting 45,000 miles on it. By the time his father passed away in 2014, however, the car was in need of work.
"It went through the '80s and '90s kind of on jack stands," Kiernan said. "It was going to be the car we were going to restore one day."
Instead, Kiernan took on the responsibility himself -- unveiling the "Bullitt" Mustang in time for the 50th anniversary at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in January 2018.
Since then, they've "been all over the planet" with Somerset marking the 41st stop.
"We're two hours from the house and probably the happiest I've been," Kiernan said. "I'll take a small town any day."
Under his care, the "Bullitt" Mustang has just seven more public appearances before Auction Day in Kissimmee, Florida.
"It's kind of a closure moment for us," Kiernan acknowledged. "We're all at peace with it. January 12 is when she'll go across the black. We'll have the whole family there…[There's] no better way to do it than to go on to the next chapter of the story."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.