Nearly 400 inmates will be served Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Turkey Day," is family time in Pulaski County. However, first responders stand ready to protect as always, eating and visiting with family members in whatever spare time they can find. Holiday spirit also penetrates hospital rooms and jail cells in Somerset and Pulaski County.
An overcrowded Pulaski County Detention Center will provide a bounteous Thanksgiving meal for about 390 inmates. Jailer Anthony W. McCollum said the traditional Thanksgiving feast will include turkey, dressing, green beans, rolls, pasta salad and gravy. Dessert will be spice cake with cream cheese icing.
The jailer said the number of inmates to be fed is a "guestimate." Holidays in an unfortunate number of times are when folks get together, maybe have too much to drink, rub each other the wrong way and get violent, resulting in the sheriff's office, city and state police bringing him more "guests" for a traditional meal in confinement.
Thanksgiving dinner at the detention center will be served, beginning between 11:30 a.m. and noon Thursday, McCollum said. Food is prepared by female inmates in the jail kitchen. A catering company buys ingredients locally and supervises preparation of the meal, McCollum said.
Pulaski County Detention Center, like many jails across the state, is seriously overcrowded. McCollum said the local detention center is rated for 213 beds. With the current population, that's 177 more inmates than rated capacity.
"We have mats, blankets ... (inmates) are sleeping on the floor," said McCollum. The jailer says the overcrowding situation is unfortunate but they do the best they can with a holiday meal a highlight for persons who have lost their freedom.
First responders on duty Thursday will have a Thanksgiving meal if and when they can. Somerset firefighters usually prepare a feast at the South Central Avenue station. Not much information was handy about this Thanksgiving's feast because the shift on duty Thanksgiving Day was not available for comment. However, a firefighter told the Commonwealth Journal he expects on-duty personnel to prepare a meal.
Captain Mike Correll, public affairs officer for Somerset Police Department, said police on Thanksgiving are given an extended lunch break to have time to eat with their families, if possible. "They may sit down, get a call and have to leave," he said, " but we try to accommodate them if there is any way."
"Often, off-duty officers will invite their partners on duty to stop by at lunchtime and eat with their families ... we're all one big family," Correll assured.
Karl Klinard, public affairs officer for Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, said sheriff's officers will work regular shifts on Thanksgiving, " ... but we try to make sure they have time off to eat." However, he emphasized " ... if they get an emergency call ... the get up and leave immediately."
After Thanksgiving, sheriff's department personnel and families get together between Thanksgiving and Christmas for a meal. Sheriff (Greg) Speck and his wife supply the meat and officers and support personnel bring food and desserts. Officers sacrifice daily but their families do as well," Klinard pointed out.
" ... I usually try to take a couple of plates down for the dispatchers who can't leave their consoles," Klinard added.
Aaron Ross, director, Pulaski County 9-1-1 Center, said dispatchers work regular shifts on Thanksgiving Day " ... but someone usually brings in some food."
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital takes on a festive spirit during the holiday season.
"While having to spend the holidays at the hospital, whether as part of the Lake Cumberland team or as a patient, isn't ideal, we try to make it as enjoyable as possible," said Mandy Prather, director, Marketing & Communications. Lake Cumberland (Regional Hospital) offers a free Thanksgiving and Christmas meal to all team members, both day and night shifts, as well as a free meal at both Thanksgiving and Christmas for all patients and a guest.
"The hospital administration and human resources department generously provide all employees with a free ham or turkey to take home the week before Thanksgiving, and our staff also celebrates with an all team member (lunch and dinner) the week after Thanksgiving, Prather noted.
"Santa makes appearances at our annual 'Selfies with Santa' event which is open to all team members and their families to enjoy Christmas crafts, cookies and milk, and of course photos with Santa. (The Jolly Old Elf) returns on Christmas eve to visit and deliver treats to all patients, especially our younger ones, hospitalized at that time," she said
"Most importantly, we are so grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who sacrifice time with their families and loved ones each year to ensure we can continue our mission of making communities healthier throughout the holiday season," Prather concluded.
