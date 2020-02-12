Nearly 100 Pulaskians will be hired to work Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is in the process of hiring 500,000 census workers nationwide to assist with the 2020 federal census. Between 75 and 100 of these employees will work in Pulaski County.
Ron Shumard, partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, said last week the Bureau currently has 75 percent of necessary applicants for Pulaski County jobs. The pay is $14 an hour.
"It [census] is the biggest peacetime initiative the federal government takes. It includes everyone in the United States. Shumard said getting an accurate count is, " ... easy, safe, and important to Kentucky."
"We need to count everybody. We need to count migrant farm workers. The information is protected by law and cannot be used in any type of deformation or pertaining to their status as a citizen," Shumard said. Mailers will be sent March 12 with complete details. Information is online at 2020census.gov.
To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Have a valid Social Security number.
• Be a U.S. citizen.
• Have a valid email address.
• Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
• Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
• Pass a census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
• Commit to completing training.
• Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings and/or weekends.
• Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver's license, unless public transportation is readily available.
• Have access to a computer with Internet and an email account (to complete training).
• If you are employed elsewhere, your current job must be compatible with Census Bureau employment and not create conflicts of interest. These applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Also, you must not engage in any partisan political activity while on duty.
With one application you may be considered for several positions, including census taker, recruiting assistant, office clerk and supervisory staff.
If you are a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans' preference. Documentation supporting your claim for preference must accompany your application.
For the first time, people are being encouraged to give census information online. Schumard said residents have three options: Supply information by mail, telephone or online.
Employed census takers will begin in May and June going door to door to get information from people who have not responded online, by phone or mail.
Census results are used to determine representation in Congress, and it helps inform how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads and more. The census must be complete by December 31.
