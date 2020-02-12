Nearly 100 Pulaskians will be hired to work Census

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain likely. High 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.