Two months after Pulaski County was awarded a $101,490 grant from Kentucky's Division of Waste Management, road crews were out Tuesday repaving a mile of Thurman Road with rubber-modified asphalt made recycled tires.
According to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, nearly 800 tires were used for the project -- which involves testing the material alongside traditional asphalt to assess its durability over two years. "That's saving our landfills and possibly giving us a better road," he noted.
Pulaski County Recycling and Solid Waste Center Coordinator Danny Masten explained that the potential benefits of using asphalt made from crumb rubber include better traction and water-shedding properties. For those reasons as well as the obvious environmental value, he continued, the grant has become one of the most competitive in the state with only five counties being selected for that the last round in May.
For testing purposes, the state is looking for roads with in high traffic areas. With Thurman Road including a number of residences as well as connecting Oak Hill Road to West Ky. 80, it fit the bill perfectly.
"The state was excited by what they saw in Thurman," Masten said. "Our application had been turned down the year before, so this time we keyed into a road we thought the state would want [to study] and could most help the community. It's a neat project, not only because of the number of tires used but because of the road advantages."
