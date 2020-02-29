Get past the road to Northern Middle School on Ky. 39 and there isn't much for a good little stretch headed north. One would think that in order to acquire food, you'd have to go to the trouble of driving into town.
Nelson Valley Grocery has been solving that dilemma for area residents for about 35 years.
Currently owned by Mike Patel, the cozy store not only carries a variety of grocery and convenience store products, but ready-to-eat food as well.
"We do sell pizza, hamburgers. We have corn dogs, and breakfast in the morning, like biscuits, tenderloin, bacon and sausage, stuff like that," said Patel.
You can even call ahead and order a pizza the way you want it. Day 'N Night Bites pizzas are available at Nelson Valley Grocery, that can be prepared with toppings of choice, ready to pick up.
These pizzas come in mini variety (popular for lunchtime meals) and large pizzas to sell by order.
Hamburgers and cheeseburgers are available already cooked and ready to fix up to the customer's liking.
Being one of the only options in a particular rural county area makes Nelson Valley Grocery a popular place. Patel estimated about 400 customers daily come through the grocery's doors.
"This is a good community," he said. "There's good traffic here."Patel has had the store, which opened in 1985, since 2010. Before that, it was another Mike Patel who owned the place, and before that, Charles Hail, who co-owned with his son Eddie. Patel brought his family to Pulaski County due to familial connections here, but found it to be the kind of community where they could have success -- a taste of the American Dream.
"I was from Pennsylvania," he said. "When I came here, I was just looking around. My brother was here before me, his kids were here before, so he told us there was good education here. It's good living-wise. Somerset is really good. So I just decided to stay here."
