There has been a spate of news articles over the past couple of days warning people on the dangers of the new year – or more specifically, the danger of dating documents giving the year as only “20” and not “2020.”
The concern is that someone nefarious could come in behind you and change the year to one different from the current one, like “2017” or “2026,” undermining the intent of the document.
Is it really so dangerous that it could cause harm, though?
The Somerset Police Department’s Captain Mike Correll did some research on the subject after being asked by the Commonwealth Journal.
“In general, writing the full date has always been the best practice when dating any document, such as 01/03/2020 rather than 01/03/20,” Correll said.
“Criminals are always looking for any angle they can find to scam or illegally gain information or benefit. I’ve spoken to representatives from local financial institutions, and confirmed that an odd or changed date would be something that most fraud departments would catch, or if a scam occurred could be easily corrected on the part of the financial institution.
“That doesn’t mean less of a headache for the customer, though. It is a recommendation to fill out dates completely on any documentation.
“For more information regarding protecting yourself from scams I recommend you check out the Better Business Bureau and IRS web sites which detail many common scams,” Correll said.
So it is a “best practice,” but possibly not the doom-and-gloom scenario offered by some of the national media reports.
Most of those reports are based around a few social media posts by officials around the country. The Facebook post of the East Millinocket Police Department from Maine gets quoted quite often in these reports, as does the place where that department found the original “meme” post, the George E. Moore Law Office.
Many commenters on those posts point out that this is not a completely new problem. Even in the year 2019, abbreviating the date to “19” could have allowed someone to change it to 1999 or some other year from the previous century. It’s a more obvious change, but one still in the realm of believability when it comes to legal documents such as wills and deeds.
None of these warning messages have come with verifiable cases of actual fraud reported as of yet. But the year is still young, and releasing the warnings now may get ahead of the potential problem.
Plus, the attention placed on the date might put a spotlight on the fact that the year has changed – hopefully aiding in the transition and curbing the number of people who continue to write “19” on their checks.
