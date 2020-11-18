MONTICELLO, Ky. -- The Wayne Fiscal Court approved adding a new ambulance to the EMS fleet during their Thursday meeting and also agreed on three Zoll cardiac monitors compatible with what crews are now using. EMS Director Bubby Corder recommended magistrates approve the bid and now grant money will pay for the new 2021 Ford F350 for $136,389 from Mid America Ambulance. EMS will also purchase new cardiac monitors with 101,000 dollars in grant funds.
The Fiscal Court also approved a 'routine' transfer of 150,000 dollars from the general fund to the jail fund for expenses. Judge Executive Mike Anderson told of the Wayne County Detention Center still being 40 to 50 inmates short because of the Covid 19 pandemic.
On Friday, 83 individuals from the first round of testing were re-tested and results Saturday showed 12 inmates and one employee testing positive. The second round of retesting is expected at the end of this week. The Wayne County Detention Center remains on lockdown and the Pulaski County Jail is now housing those arrested by local authorities.
County Judge Executive Mike Anderson told of working with County Attorney Tom Simmons on a draft ordinance for the county in regards to alcohol sales. A special called meeting is expected later this month so magistrates can take a look at the content of the ordinance.
Magistrate Jeffrey Dishman who serves constituents in District 2 made mention during Thursday's meeting that he and his family have been lifelong Democrats, but they have changed over to the Republican party. He sighted democratic views statewide and on a national level leading to the decision to switch parties. All magistrates now serving on the Wayne Fiscal Court are Republicans.
