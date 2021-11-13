New Burnside Elementary on hold as officials consider entrance snag

It's been nine months since the Pulaski County Board of Education approved an initial $16.8 million BG-1 application for a new Burnside Elementary School, but the project remains on hold as the district attempts to secure state approval for the property school officials hope to build on.
The move toward new construction came last year after board members were presented the cost of renovating the current facility in light of structural and geotechnical conditions found on site. While district officials were able to narrow down potential sites from four to one, their choice has resulted in a project delay that is expected to last into 2022.
The site the school board wants to purchase, according to Supt. Richardson, is located on East Ky. 1247 just off the cloverleaf connecting the highway to US 27.
"We can get a road adequacy letter for that property," Richardson explained. "The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) doesn't like the entrance to that road and the thought of having school traffic coming out at that entrance."
KYTC's approval in the form of a road adequacy letter is required by the Kentucky Department of Education in order to complete the purchase of the property, the superintendent added. Because the site in question is considered by school officials to be the best fit, Richardson is working with local legislators, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray and Governor Andy Beshear's office in an effort to secure funding in the next General Assembly that could be used to fix the entrance and obtain the letter.
"We hope that something will come out of the budget that will allow us to purchase this piece of property," Supt. Richardson said, adding the site is ideal in terms infrastructure and utility access. "We are open minded but at this time, out of the 11 properties that we have looked at, this is by far the best piece."
If there's a silver lining for Burnside Elementary students, they'll be getting access to certain technology sooner than expected. During Tuesday's meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education, Superintendent Patrick Richardson explained that ViewSonic interactive boards had been installed in classrooms districtwide except for Burnside -- where it had been initially planned that the touchscreen units would go into the new school.
"We hit a snag with getting that project off the ground so we'll just go ahead and install those boards in the Burnside building that we currently have," he said. "Once we're able to get the new building complete, we'll transfer them."
But the real beneficiary for the time being is Northern Middle School. Supt. Richardson explained that the district had allocated $560,000 in School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) funding toward the new Burnside Elementary but the district must spend it by February or lose it. With the delay, the district reconvened its Local Planning Committee in order to move the NMS project up in priority so that the funds could be reallocated.
The committee met Thursday evening and unanimously approved the change. In special session on Friday afternoon, the Pulaski County Board of Education met and unanimously approved the LPC recommendation as well as a BG-1 for the Northern Middle project, which is expected to cost $1.9 million. They also voted to retain Ross-Tarrant Architects to design and oversee the roof replacement.
