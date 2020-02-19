New chief nursing officer named at LCRH

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has announced a new chief nursing officer.
Pamela Booker, RN, MSN, CNOR, CPPS, joined the 295-bed acute care facility on Monday.
"We are so thrilled to have someone with the experience of Pam joining our team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as CNO," shared Robert Parker, CEO. "She displays a wonderful blend of leadership capabilities. Pam has experience working with and leading large, complex organizations while at the same time being a truly authentic, genuine person who is approachable and loves stepping in at all levels of service to help in any way she can. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital looks forward to continuing to serve our friends and neighbors, and we welcome Pam and her husband Rob to our wonderful community."
Pam spent the first 20 years of her nursing career at a 400-bed community hospital in Kentucky working in the ED, ICU and OR (scrub nurse) until she was name as the director of Surgical Services. Booker joins LCRH after serving as chief nursing officer (CNO) for LifePoint Health's Western Group. She joined LifePoint as clinical director of Quality in 2008 and became CNO for the company's Continental Division of hospitals in 2010. As Group CNO, Pam was responsible for clinical operations, patient safety, regulatory compliance, constituency satisfaction, Hospital Engagement Network participation and physician engagement for LifePoint's Western Group of hospitals.
Pam earned a Master of Nursing from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Kentucky Wesleyan University. She is a Certified Operating Room Nurse (CNOR) and Certified Professional Inpatient Safety (CPPS).
"I am truly excited about serving Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the communities surrounding Somerset," shared Booker. "I have been familiar with Lake Cumberland for over 10 years. It is a crucial hospital in performance and serves as a mentor hospital for many of the LifePoint facilities, but most importantly it does a phenomenal job in serving our friends and families in the Somerset area. Everyone has welcomed me and I feel as if I am coming home."
