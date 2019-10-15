New dermatologist coming to Somerset

For Dr. Adam Braun, his first day on the job with Dermatology Associates of Kentucky's new Somerset office will be a homecoming of sorts.
"I had been practicing in Lexington the last few years," Dr. Braun said. "I still enjoy the aspect of practicing in Lexington but there was a need down in Somerset that we've known about for some time…There are a lot of strong, good feelings of coming back to your home town and wanting to provide care for people around here -- some of whom I grew around or learned from or went to church with."
The dermatologist grew up "about 100 yards or so from Lake Cumberland" in the Dixie Bend community of southern Pulaski County -- graduating from Southwestern High school in 2004. The family moved here when Braun's father had to leave his firefighter job due to injury and decided to go back to school for his teaching degree.
"I was born in Sarasota, Florida," Dr. Braun said, "but we moved when I was four. Basically all I ever remember was being in Somerset."
Of becoming a doctor, Braun said it was always something in the back of his mind and something his father encouraged him to consider.
"The decisive moment for me to be a doctor came later in college when I became a Christian and was gripped by a calling on my life to seek the physical and spiritual health of others," Dr. Braun said. "That's defined my life ever since."
The other life-changing experience Braun had in college was meeting the woman who is now his wife, Ashley. They've been married eight years and have three children: Oliviah, 7; David, 5; and Sophia, 2. The family currently makes their home in Lexington.
"We enjoy serving in our church," Dr. Braun said. "We play with our kids; they're into sports and ballet so we encourage them in that. We also enjoy visiting friends and family. That's the majority of how we spend our time when I'm not working."
Dr. Braun graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Kentucky. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Kentucky -- graduating with High Distinction. As Braun began to explore various specialties, he found dermatology to be the best fit for his personality. He went on to complete his internship at UK, and his residency in dermatology at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Braun is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, a member of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, and a member of the Central Kentucky Dermatologic Society.
"I like being the specialist of one kind of thing," he said, adding that dermatologists may specialize in skin but skin conditions themselves vary widely. "It has great breadth in terms of [seeing] patients, evaluat[ing] complicated rashes or situations, performing procedures…You get to see all age ranges which was attractive to me. Really, it's kind of a perfect field, at least it was for me…because you're able to help out in so many different ways."
Now Dr. Braun will be helping patients in Pulaski and surrounding counties. According to DAK practice administrator Joy Hayes, the Lexington office had first been approached about taking over tLake Cumberland Dermatology's Trade Park Drive location a few years ago after the retirements of Dr. Teresa Bentley and Dr. Christopher Frost. The timing wasn't right then, not until now.
"We had an opportunity to hire Dr. Braun," Hayes said, "and he had a connection here. We definitely knew that the need was here…We always had a really good relationship with them and were really excited to get to do this.
"We hope to be here for a long time to come," she said, adding the practice accepts patients of all ages and skin conditions.
"One of the great things about our practice is that we have a good allotment of services available, as far as pathology services in-house," Dr. Braun added of procedures like Mohs surgery. "All of that is able to be handled internally, which speeds care and improves quality."
DAK's Somerset office, located at 120 Trade Park Drive, Suite B, is currently open once a week until Dr. Braun arrives next month. Starting November 5, he will see patients Tuesday through Thursday each week from 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. For more information, call 859-263-4444.
